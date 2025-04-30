Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
9
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
21
Germasogeia
16
Yermasoyia
5
59 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$650,642
Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
The open-plan layout of this villa seamlessly connects the living room to the dining area an…
$2,74M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Designed with a contemporary look, in a prime location, providing luxury living, comfort, an…
$823,271
Villa 5 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
5 bedrooms 5 bathrooms Separate kitchen with dining area Pool On the first minus there is …
$1,98M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with a swimming pool close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus The r…
$728,199
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 182 m²
Under construction three bedroom luxury villa for sale in Kapparis area - Famagusta province…
$654,891
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
LAST PRICE!!! No AGENT FEES NO VAT!! BEST OFFER EVER!! 360 degrees view villa located in Agi…
$2,31M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
LX-OMJ Sea View Villa is located in the administrative district of Agios Athanasios in Limas…
$500,549
Villa 5 rooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 401 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, wit…
$1,68M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
house 320m ,4 rooms, office ,cimemaroom/play room,3 bathroom in 806m plot. Included: -Pool…
$1,98M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
This elegant 3-bedroom house is located in the sought-after Germasogia area of Limassol, off…
$1,21M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Discover the charm of coastal living with this spacious villa, perfectly situated within wal…
$3,62M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
For sale is a two-storey 4-bedroom house with a garden and a communal pool. It is furnished …
$1,76M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Designed with a contemporary look, in a prime location, providing luxury living, comfort, an…
$845,225
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 257 m²
A contemporary-designed villa with a beautiful garden, a double-covered garage, large terrac…
$1,08M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 829 m²
Is situated in a residential area of Agios Athanasios, near the prestigious Foley’s School a…
$4,94M
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tremithousa - Paphos, with 183 sq.m. covered inter…
$369,939
Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
This luxurious 3-bedroom villa offers high-specification finishes and an italian-designed ki…
$1,02M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Beautiful 5 bedroom house in walking distance to one of the biggest international Foleys sch…
$1,92M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Luxurious Villa in Agios Athanasios Discover luxury encapsulated within this modern 4-bedroo…
$3,29M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Luxury Villas with Beautiful Sea View in Agios Athanathios, Limassol Welcome to the exquisi…
$1,87M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Crown Plaza Villa Okeanidos Seafront Ag.Athanasios Upper floor: - 2 very large bedrooms wit…
$3,95M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Designed with a contemporary look, in a prime location, providing luxury living, comfort, an…
$872,667
Villa 5 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled within a private estate, this 5-bedroom residence exemplifies a perfect blend of com…
$1,32M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Luxury Villas with Beautiful Sea View in Agios Athanathios, Limassol Welcome to the exquisi…
$1,89M
Villa 6 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
Luxurious two-storey six-bedroom villa for sale plus an independent large one-bedroom servic…
$1,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
Luxury Villas with Beautiful Sea View in Agios Athanathios, Limassol Welcome to the exquisi…
$1,95M
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 276 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
$1,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 311 m²
A contemporary-designed villa with a beautiful garden, a double-covered garage, large terrac…
$1,23M
Villa 3 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
Semi-independent, luxurious mansion with three bedrooms for sale in the province of Polemidi…
$459,924
Properties features in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
