Villas Pool for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
9
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
21
Germasogeia
16
Yermasoyia
5
9 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$650,642
Villa 5 rooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 401 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, wit…
$1,68M
Villa 6 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
Luxurious two-storey six-bedroom villa for sale plus an independent large one-bedroom servic…
$1,30M
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 276 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
$1,30M
Villa 5 rooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 258 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province,…
$1,57M
Villa 3 rooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia Thekla - Famagusta…
$464,923
