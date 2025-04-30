Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. East Limassol Municiplaity
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
194
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
165
Germasogeia
112
Yermasoyia
54
4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
$676,665
5 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 515 m²
Magnificent 5-bedroom villa on a large plot with a stunning sea view. The villa is part of …
$3,76M
6 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 635 m²
Τwo assets (Ground & Upper floor) located in a premium area of Agios Tychon, Limassol up to …
$2,07M
6 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 775 m²
Property Overview: Positioned on the top of the hill with magnificent views Project des…
$3,65M
