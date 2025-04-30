Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
194
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
165
Germasogeia
112
Yermasoyia
54
21 property total found
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$650,642
Cottage 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 275 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
$646,812
4 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 152 m²
Comprising five luxurious villas, this development ensures an unmatched standard of upscale …
$741,079
Villa 5 rooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 401 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, wit…
$1,68M
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
$676,665
Villa 6 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
Luxurious two-storey six-bedroom villa for sale plus an independent large one-bedroom servic…
$1,30M
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 276 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
$1,30M
Villa 5 rooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 258 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province,…
$1,57M
Villa 3 rooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia Thekla - Famagusta…
$464,923
5 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 515 m²
Magnificent 5-bedroom villa on a large plot with a stunning sea view. The villa is part of …
$3,76M
3 room cottage in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
Three bedroom under construction detached house for sale in Ipsonas - Limassol Province, wit…
$368,185
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 315 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
$1,29M
Cottage 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in Platres - Limassol province, with 250 sq.m. covere…
$949,842
3 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Immerse yourself in the epitome of modern living with this exquisite 4-bedroom villa nestled…
$2,02M
6 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 635 m²
Τwo assets (Ground & Upper floor) located in a premium area of Agios Tychon, Limassol up to …
$2,07M
4 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
This villa is located in Agios Tychonas, a highly sought-after neighborhood with views of th…
$2,84M
5 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 648 m²
Boasting classic Mediterranean architecture, this House embodies the ideal retreat while sea…
$6,10M
6 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 775 m²
Property Overview: Positioned on the top of the hill with magnificent views Project des…
$3,65M
Cottage 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
$949,842
