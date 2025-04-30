Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
194
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
165
Germasogeia
112
Yermasoyia
54
529 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Armenochori, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Armenochori, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Modern 3-bedroom detached house in Agios Tychonas, Limassol Key Features High-quality mater…
$1,25M
3 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 2
The project is a refined gated community nestled on the hills of Limassol, designed for thos…
$907,794
4 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 535 m²
Exclusive 4-bedroom Villa with sea and mountain views, located in Limassol, Agios Tychonas. …
$2,84M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Perfectly located in the centre of the Yermasoyia tourist area, Near Papas supermaket just 5…
$647,640
4 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
The villa has been recently furnished to a high-end standard and we have now decided to offe…
$1,01M
5 bedroom house in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This an exquisite project located in the highly coveted area of Moutagiaka in Limassol, is …
$2,14M
2 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Elite project in Agios Tychonas, Limassol The project consists of 12 luxury villas.  Advanta…
$777,236
5 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
This elegant 5-bedroom villa, built in 2004, is located in the prestigious Agios Tychonas to…
$1,36M
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$650,642
4 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 544 m²
A contemporary-designed villa with a beautiful garden, a double-covered garage, large terrac…
$2,44M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
The open-plan layout of this villa seamlessly connects the living room to the dining area an…
$2,74M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Designed with a contemporary look, in a prime location, providing luxury living, comfort, an…
$823,271
4 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
$504,940
5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 482 m²
The plots are located in the Best area in Limassol for exclusive, top of the range, villas. …
$4,53M
6 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 806 m²
A new project is situated in Agios Athanasios area, close proximity to all kinds of amenitie…
$4,34M
7 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 000 m²
Detached 7 bedroom house in Agios Athanasios, Limassol. It has covered  area 1000 sq.m. on t…
$2,71M
3 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Additional Specifications 3 Parking Spaces 2 Air Condition Provision Heating Levels 2 Dista…
$757,409
Villa 5 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
5 bedrooms 5 bathrooms Separate kitchen with dining area Pool On the first minus there is …
$1,98M
5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
This luxury 6-bedroom house is located in the Papas area of Limassol, walking distance to t…
$2,20M
3 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
The Project is located in Agios Athanasios area, one of the most prestigious areas. This lux…
$537,870
2 bedroom house in Akrounda, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Unique home with pool near Germasogeia Lake, Limassol. Just a 10-minute drive from Limassol …
$424,015
4 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
A house in Agios Athanasios, Limassol. It is located in a residential complex. It is in a pl…
$895,744
4 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Spacious 4-bedroom villa in a quite Agios Athanasios area 5 min drive to the City.  The vill…
$1,36M
4 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
A new residential complex located in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas, Limassol. Situa…
$1,19M
5 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 495 m²
The 5-bedroom villa with spectacular views of the mountains, sea, and the city is located in…
$3,09M
3 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
The project enjoys a privileged location in one of the most desirable residential suburbs of…
$1,73M
3 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 2
Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in the prestigious Agios Athanathios area of Limasso…
$1,63M
4 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
In this residence where a cozy lifestyle harmonizes with nature, blending seamlessly with co…
$1,84M
4 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
Introducing a stunning new development in the prestigious area of Agios Athanasios, Limassol…
$3,40M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with a swimming pool close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus The r…
$728,199
