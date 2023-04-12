Montenegro
Hotel 70 rooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
70 Number of rooms
6 788 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 7,800,000
the NIKIĆ company is selling a hotel located in the very center of Podgorica, the capital of…
Commercial real estate
Bar, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
850 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
Villa with 14 apartments and sea views in Bar! From the sea just 700 meters on flat terrain…
Commercial
Sutvara, Montenegro
Price on request
U5-134. Plot in Dub, KotorFor sale plot in Dub, Kotor Plot is located in the peaceful “new …
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 185,000
Object code - 4.25.17.11337Three-story mini-hotel near the sea in Sutomore, Bar House …
Hotel
Morinj, Montenegro
€ 6,850,000
K7-001. New luxury 5 star hotel in Morij, Kotor BayFor sale Luxurious hotel overlooking the …
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
115 m²
€ 365,000
Revenue house 9 bedrooms
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
Apartment type house with land for construction of 6 more buildings for sale The house is l…
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
620 m²
€ 1,050,000
Office
Budva, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 315,000
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
25 m²
€ 52,000
Commercial 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
44 m²
€ 195,000
Commercial
Krasici, Montenegro
€ 200,000
U5-121. Plot in Lustica, Krasici For sale plot what located in the town of Krasic…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
270 m²
€ 700,000
Object code - 1.30.17.11250Urgent sale! Super Location - Budva Center! The area of the mini-…
Hotel 9 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
550 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale is a hotel in the heart of the city of Kotor. The hotel is located in a Mediterrane…
Commercial
Sisici, Montenegro
€ 255,000
U4-288. Urbanized plot in RadanoviciFor sale a commercial or residential plot with an area o…
Commercial
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 470,000
U5-120. Urbanized land in Dobrota, KotorFor sale Urbanized land in Dobrota, Kotor. &nbs…
Commercial real estate
Ulcinj, Montenegro
28 Number of rooms
1 800 m²
€ 1,650,000
The hotel is located in Ulcinj, Štoj district, next to the highway and near a 13-km sandy be…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
385 m²
Price on request
Shop
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
284 m²
€ 955,000
Welcome to the exclusive commercial space in the heart of Tivat, Montenegro. This property i…
Hotel
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 m²
€ 1
Development Project Near Sveti Stefan for Sale. Looking for a prime real estate investment o…
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
424 m²
Price on request
Hotel 6 rooms
durici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
270 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 399,000
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Kamenari, Tivat Bay. The mini-hotel with a total ar…
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
32 m²
€ 60,000
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 120,000
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
310 m²
€ 280,000
Object code - 2.25.11.11135Three-story house with a fireplace in Sutomore on the plain. The …
Restaurant 4 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
500 m²
Price on request
Restaurant
Becici, Montenegro
960 m²
Price on request
Hotel 11 bedrooms
canj, Montenegro
372 m²
€ 375,000
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
50 m²
€ 120,000
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
9 m²
€ 29,000
Regions with properties for sale
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
Zelenika-Kuti
Bijela
Petrovac
Kolasin
Dobrota
Perast
Zabljak
Lustica
Risan
Danilovgrad
Danilovgrad Municipality
Ulcinj
Golubovci
Golubovci City Municipality
Sutomore
Zelenika
Cetinje
Nikšić
Stari Bar
Properties features in Montenegro
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
