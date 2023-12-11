Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Dobrota, Montenegro

Commercial in Dobrota, Montenegro
Commercial
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 339 m²
Aparthotel for sale in Kindness. 2 km from Kotor. 200 meters to the sea. Closed area, pool. …
€690,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 380 m²
NUM 5291 For sale a charming hotel located in the picturesque town of Kotor, Dobrota. Thi…
€2,25M
Commercial with sea view in Dobrota, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Dobrota, Montenegro
U5-120. Urbanized land in Dobrota, KotorFor sale Urbanized land in Dobrota, Kotor.   The plo…
€470,000
Commercial with sea view in Dobrota, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Dobrota, Montenegro
U9-1001. Urbanized plot in PrcanjPlot for sale  in  Kotor bay, Prcanj, Montenegro,  50 m fro…
€360,000
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Dobrota, Montenegro
Commercial with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 584 m²
K2-047. Exclusive hotel in Dobrota (Kotor Bay)This beautiful small hotel is considered the b…
€6,00M
Commercial with sea view in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
U5-113. Urbanized plot with sea view in OrahovacFor sale a flat plot with a sea view 969 m2…
€265,000
Hotel 6 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Dobrota, Montenegro
Hotel 6 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
Price on request
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Dobrota, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 400 m²
The area at the base – 230 sq.m. Storeys 3 The total permitted area of residential pre…
€350,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms with sea view in Dobrota, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms with sea view
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
For sale a three-storey mini hotel in Kindness, near the city of Kotor. The building with a …
€1,50M
Mir