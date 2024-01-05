Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Commercial
  4. Donja Lastva

Commercial real estate in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

1 property total found
Commercial with sea view in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
U2-350. Urbanized Plot with Sea ViewPlot for sale with sea view under construction in Tivat …
€150,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir