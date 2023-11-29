Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Commercial
  4. Lustica

Commercial real estate in Lustica, Montenegro

2 properties total found
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A 5* HOTEL in Lustica, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A 5* HOTEL
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 21 000 m²
SALE OF LAND WITH A READY PROJECT OF A 5* HOTEL +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Located on the Mont…
€9,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Commercial with sea view in Klinci, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Klinci, Montenegro
Area 2 088 m²
U5-115. Plot with panoramic sea views, LusticaLand for sale 2088 m2 with panoramic views of …
€282,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir