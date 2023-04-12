Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Shops

Shops for sale in Belarus

commercial property
1635
restaurants
51
hotels
2
offices
371
manufacture buildings
133
investment properties
2
warehouses
102
business for sale
2
Show more
Shop To archive
Clear all
376 properties total found
Shopin Sluck, Belarus
Shop
Sluck, Belarus
51 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 38,474
 For sale retail space in the city of Slutsk  Address: Slutsk st. Kononovich 4 ➜ …
Shop 2 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 2/20 Floor
€ 126,416
Sale of administrative and trade premises in the residential complex « Park Chelyuskintsev »…
Shop 3 roomsin Maryina Horka, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 96 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 68,704
Shopin Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
58 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 119,087
We offer a great shopping room near the metro Address: g. Minsk, Partizansky Ave. 109 武 不 …
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
543 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 448,868
Shop 3 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 113,554
Administrative and commercial premises in the residential complex of the Comfort class "Leva…
Shop 3 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 84 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 111,974
Administrative and commercial premises in the residential complex of the Comfort class "Leva…
Shop 1 roomin Minsk, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 9 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 7,237
Shopping room in shopping center « Mirror » on the street V. Khoruzha 6B. Excellent location…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 42,322
Shopin Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
165 m²
€ 128,788
Sale of multifunctional premises with a total area of 165.4 m2 on Kropotkina Street, house 9…
Shopin Hatava, Belarus
Shop
Hatava, Belarus
316 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 215,273
For sale 13 kilometers from MKAD, an administrative-production commercial private unitary en…
Shopin Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
114 m² 2/17 Floor
€ 215,273
Shopin Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
248 m² Number of floors 17
€ 435,127
Sale of premises Address: g. Minsk, Igumen tr-t, d. sixteen Area – 247.6 m2 Sale of an isola…
Shopin Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
134 m² 1/17 Floor
€ 219,854
Sale of premises Address: g. Minsk, Igumen tr-t, d. sixteen Area – 133.6 m2 Sale of an isola…
Shopin Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
114 m² 2/17 Floor
€ 215,273
Sale of premises Address: g. Minsk, Igumen tr-t, d. sixteen Area – 114.0 m2 Sale of an isola…
Shopin Piekalin, Belarus
Shop
Piekalin, Belarus
254 m²
€ 13,741
  Commercial capital in a pass place ! The building area is 404 sq.m, the total a…
Shop 5 roomsin Usyazh, Belarus
Shop 5 rooms
Usyazh, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 181 m² Number of floors 2
€ 21,069
For sale retail space at the address of Usyazh, Smolevichy district, Industrial village Indu…
Shopin Lida, Belarus
Shop
Lida, Belarus
60 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 54,963
Shopin Polatsk, Belarus
Shop
Polatsk, Belarus
223 m² 1 Floor
€ 178,631
Sale of a finished business g. Polotsk, st. Oktyabrskaya, 25 Total area: 222.7 m2 Room for s…
Shopin Sluck, Belarus
Shop
Sluck, Belarus
51 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 41,223
Shopin Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
131 m² 1/12 Floor
€ 181,379
Spacious shopping room for sale with excellent repairs Address: g. Minsk, pr. Winners, d. 12…
Shopin Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Shop
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
35 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 393,905
Multifunctional premises for sale with a total area of 496 sq.m. ( Univers « Sun » 317 sq.m.…
Shopin Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
209 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 136,020
Commercial and administrative premises for sale in the residential building "Behind Yashma"&…
Shopin Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
103 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 61,655
Commercial and administrative premises for sale in the residential building "Behind Yashma"&…
Shopin Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
105 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 68,760
Commercial and administrative premises for sale in the residential building "Behind Yashma"&…
Shopin Hradno, Belarus
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
46 m² Number of floors 1
€ 11
For rent in ARENDU room 46.0 m2 on the street. Gorky, 73. Fresh repairs made, a bathroom equ…
Shop 2 roomsin Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 95 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 68,704
Trading room with a plot of 15 acres in the village. Buzun! Address: Buzuny, st. Lieutenant …
Shopin Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
28 m² 2/16 Floor
€ 63,666
A modern beauty studio with a quality repair! Address: Minsk, Dr. Dzerzhinsky Ave. 24 - The …
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/3 Floor
€ 329,781
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 140.5 sq.m. The ins…
Shopin Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
38 m² 1/25 Floor
€ 98,540
Multifunctional premises for sale in Minsk-world Address: Minsk, st. Savitsky, d. twenty - T…

Regions with properties for sale

in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
in Smalyavichy
in Polatsk
in Dzyarzhynsk
in Navadvorski sielski Saviet
in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
in Sienicki sielski Saviet
in Zhodzina
in Vawkavysk
in Kalodishchy
in Stankauski sielski Saviet
in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet
in Haranski sielski Saviet
in Naracki sielski Saviet
in Mazyr
in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
in cervienski sielski Saviet
in Pliski sielski Saviet
in Michanavicki sielski Saviet
in Astrosycki sielski Saviet

Properties features in Belarus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir