New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
TRY
Realting.com
Belarus
Shops
Shops for sale in Belarus
commercial property
1635
restaurants
51
hotels
2
offices
371
manufacture buildings
133
investment properties
2
warehouses
102
business for sale
2
other
1
376 properties total found
New
Shop
Sluck, Belarus
51 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 38,474
For sale retail space in the city of Slutsk Address: Slutsk st. Kononovich 4 ➜ …
Shop 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
2/20 Floor
€ 126,416
Sale of administrative and trade premises in the residential complex « Park Chelyuskintsev »…
Shop 3 rooms
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
96 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 68,704
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
58 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 119,087
We offer a great shopping room near the metro Address: g. Minsk, Partizansky Ave. 109 武 不 …
Shop
Brest, Belarus
543 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 448,868
Shop 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 113,554
Administrative and commercial premises in the residential complex of the Comfort class "Leva…
Shop 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
84 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 111,974
Administrative and commercial premises in the residential complex of the Comfort class "Leva…
Shop 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
9 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 7,237
Shopping room in shopping center « Mirror » on the street V. Khoruzha 6B. Excellent location…
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 42,322
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
165 m²
€ 128,788
Sale of multifunctional premises with a total area of 165.4 m2 on Kropotkina Street, house 9…
Shop
Hatava, Belarus
316 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 215,273
For sale 13 kilometers from MKAD, an administrative-production commercial private unitary en…
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
114 m²
2/17 Floor
€ 215,273
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
248 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 435,127
Sale of premises Address: g. Minsk, Igumen tr-t, d. sixteen Area – 247.6 m2 Sale of an isola…
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
134 m²
1/17 Floor
€ 219,854
Sale of premises Address: g. Minsk, Igumen tr-t, d. sixteen Area – 133.6 m2 Sale of an isola…
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
114 m²
2/17 Floor
€ 215,273
Sale of premises Address: g. Minsk, Igumen tr-t, d. sixteen Area – 114.0 m2 Sale of an isola…
Shop
Piekalin, Belarus
254 m²
€ 13,741
Commercial capital in a pass place ! The building area is 404 sq.m, the total a…
Shop 5 rooms
Usyazh, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
181 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 21,069
For sale retail space at the address of Usyazh, Smolevichy district, Industrial village Indu…
Shop
Lida, Belarus
60 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 54,963
Shop
Polatsk, Belarus
223 m²
1 Floor
€ 178,631
Sale of a finished business g. Polotsk, st. Oktyabrskaya, 25 Total area: 222.7 m2 Room for s…
Shop
Sluck, Belarus
51 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 41,223
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
131 m²
1/12 Floor
€ 181,379
Spacious shopping room for sale with excellent repairs Address: g. Minsk, pr. Winners, d. 12…
Shop
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
35 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 393,905
Multifunctional premises for sale with a total area of 496 sq.m. ( Univers « Sun » 317 sq.m.…
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
209 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 136,020
Commercial and administrative premises for sale in the residential building "Behind Yashma"&…
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
103 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 61,655
Commercial and administrative premises for sale in the residential building "Behind Yashma"&…
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
105 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 68,760
Commercial and administrative premises for sale in the residential building "Behind Yashma"&…
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
46 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 11
For rent in ARENDU room 46.0 m2 on the street. Gorky, 73. Fresh repairs made, a bathroom equ…
Shop 2 rooms
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
95 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 68,704
Trading room with a plot of 15 acres in the village. Buzun! Address: Buzuny, st. Lieutenant …
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
28 m²
2/16 Floor
€ 63,666
A modern beauty studio with a quality repair! Address: Minsk, Dr. Dzerzhinsky Ave. 24 - The …
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/3 Floor
€ 329,781
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 140.5 sq.m. The ins…
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
38 m²
1/25 Floor
€ 98,540
Multifunctional premises for sale in Minsk-world Address: Minsk, st. Savitsky, d. twenty - T…
