Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smalyavichy
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Smalyavichy, Belarus

сommercial property
8
warehouses
3
2 properties total found
Shop 78 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Shop 78 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
A ready-made business is for sale! Shop, with all the equipment. 30 km from MKAD Moscow dire…
$72,000
Leave a request
Shop 28 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Shop 28 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale one-storey detached commercial premises (name – shop.) The shop is located on the l…
$20,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go