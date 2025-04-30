Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

Brest
39
46 properties total found
Shop 29 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 29 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises in the ownership in the eastern part (near Molodogvardeyskaya Street) of…
$43,000
Shop 41 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 41 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Administrative and commercial property in the center of the city of Brest with a total area …
$66,500
Shop 18 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 18 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Administrative - a commercial ownership in the center of the city of Brest with a total area…
$29,500
Shop 148 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 148 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Floor 1
The store building (name - warehouse building - store) is owned in the " Yamno - Excerpts " …
$150,000
Shop 664 m² in Kobryn, Belarus
Shop 664 m²
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 664 m²
The building is non-residential in ownership in the central part of the city of Kobrin, Bres…
$30,000
Shop 42 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 42 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
The commercial property in the South -West (r - n. Ivashutin St.) of the city of Brest with …
$75,000
Shop 621 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 621 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 621 m²
Floor 1/1
A non-residential building (purpose - a specialized retail building) owned in the Dubrovka d…
$199,000
Shop 15 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 15 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Commercial premises in the property in the center of Brest with a total area of 15.1 square …
$15,000
Shop 298 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 298 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 298 m²
Non-residential building in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a total area of ​​298…
$89,000
Shop 89 m² in Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop 89 m²
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Property for sale on Komarova street.* Total area - 89 sq.m.* Land plot - 6 acres. * Fenced …
$35,000
Shop 257 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 257 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 257 m²
Multifunctional premises in the property area of ​​the border crossing "Varshavsky Most" wit…
$250,000
Shop 25 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 25 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/3
Trading premises in the property in the central part of the city of Brest with a total area …
$24,500
Shop 50 m² in Kobryn, Belarus
Shop 50 m²
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
Business premises in the city of Kobrin, Brest region, with a total area of 49.8 m². The roo…
$39,900
Shop 69 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 69 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
Multifunctional property in the center of Brest with a total area of 69.3 square meters.m. T…
$65,000
Shop 44 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 44 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 43.6 sq.m. The insu…
$39,500
Shop 203 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 203 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 203 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is non-residential (assignment - a building specialized for consumer services) …
$9,000
Shop 21 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 21 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 21 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises in the ownership in the eastern part (near Molodogvardeyskaya Street) of…
$32,000
Shop 291 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 291 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 291 m²
Administrative and commercial premises in the central part of Brest with a total area of ​​2…
$290,000
Shop 55 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 55 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises in the central part of ( r - n. MOPR ) Brest city with a total area of 5…
$105,000
Shop 1 531 m² in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 1 531 m²
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 531 m²
Floor 1/2
Trading complex in ownership on the M1 / E30 highway Brest - Moscow (pos. Leninsky Zhabinkov…
$180,000
Shop 56 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 56 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Administrative and commercial premises for sale in the Vulka microdistrict of Brest with a t…
$85,000
Shop 89 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 89 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Floor 2
Commercial space on the property in the center of Brest with a total area of 89.3 square met…
$70,000
Shop 66 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 66 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
Administrative premises (appointment - the placement of household services of the population…
$75,000
Shop 94 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 94 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
Floor 1
Administration building owned in the East region (p - n st.Vasnetsova) of the city of Brest …
$59,000
Shop 38 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 38 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
Commercial space in the central part of Brest with a total area of 37.5 square meters.m ( p …
$49,000
Shop 28 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 28 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/5
Commercial premises in the property in the center of Brest with a total area of 28.4 square …
$45,000
Shop 95 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 95 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
Administrative and commercial premises in the property in the microdistrict South-West (R-N …
$152,000
Shop 22 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 22 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 22 m²
Floor 2
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Brest with a total area of ​​22.2 sq.m. The is…
$19,000
Shop 281 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 281 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Floor 1/1
Build-specialized zero-retail outo (name-store) Function of the Device/Dation "Brest-East" c…
$360,000
Shop 117 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 117 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
Administration building in the property in the center of Brest with a total area of 116.9 sq…
$297,000
