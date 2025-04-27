Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Hrodna, Belarus

5 properties total found
Shop 273 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 273 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 273 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for sale a store in Grodno on Rogachevsky street, 25.The object consists of an isol…
$175,000
Shop 149 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 149 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
A trading room with an area of ​​149.0 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackredWhit…
$105,000
Shop 1 784 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 1 784 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 784 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a 2-storey building located at the address: Grodno, Pestraka Street. Name - Store, p…
$1,19M
Shop 1 654 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 1 654 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 654 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,39M
Shop 60 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 60 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Rent. A commercial in a supermarket we rent a trading room with an area of ​​60 sq.m., loc…
$3
