Shops for sale in Maladzyechna, Belarus

Shop 344 m²
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 344 m²
Floor 1/1
Shopping room and 3 car boxes in the heart of Molodechno ❤️ A great place to do business in …
$199,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Floor 1/2
A modern building with an area of ​​304 m2 is sold with the possibility of expanding up to 5…
$97,000
