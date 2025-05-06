Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homyel Region
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Homyel Region, Belarus

2 properties total found
Shop 1 097 m² in Zhlobin, Belarus
Shop 1 097 m²
Zhlobin, Belarus
Area 1 097 m²
Number of floors 2
The trading room is located in the center of the city of Zhlobin, at the address: mkr-n 16, …
$1,000,000
Shop 174 m² in Homyel, Belarus
Shop 174 m²
Homyel, Belarus
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/5
Store for sale on the 1st floor with an area of 174 m2 in Gomel, Ilyich St. 57! All communi…
$125,000
