Shops for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

Hrodna
5
Lida
7
19 properties total found
Shop 60 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 60 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Rent. A commercial in a supermarket we rent a trading room with an area of ​​60 sq.m., loc…
$3
Leave a request
Shop 172 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 172 m²
Lida, Belarus
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/1
The building of the existing store is for sale. On the territory of 30 acres there is a buil…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 1 784 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 1 784 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 784 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a 2-storey building located at the address: Grodno, Pestraka Street. Name - Store, p…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Shop 150 m² in Karelichy, Belarus
Shop 150 m²
Karelichy, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of the building of the village of Korelichy St. Soviet House 4Navodeniya - shop buildin…
$65,000
Leave a request
Shop 131 m² in Vawkavysk, Belarus
Shop 131 m²
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
The building is located opposite the entrance to the central market. Nearby parking. The bui…
$49,500
Leave a request
Shop 684 m² in Mir, Belarus
Shop 684 m²
Mir, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 684 m²
Floor 1/1
A store of 683.7 m2 in GP MIR 87 km from Minsk, Korelich district, Grodno region is sold. In…
$180,000
Leave a request
Shop 271 m² in Navahrudak, Belarus
Shop 271 m²
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
This offer is for you!A unique object is offered for sale – operating beauty salon with resi…
$139,000
Leave a request
Shop 273 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 273 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 273 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for sale a store in Grodno on Rogachevsky street, 25.The object consists of an isol…
$175,000
Leave a request
Shop 65 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 65 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/4
Retail space for sale in Lenin Square (Sovetskaya St.). There is currently one tenant in the…
$133,000
Leave a request
Shop 1 008 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 1 008 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 1 008 m²
Floor 1/1
The building of the existing store on Victory Avenue is for sale. At the moment, there is a …
$350,000
Leave a request
Shop 29 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 29 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/2
Sales area of 28.8 square meters. In the new shopping center "North" under construction. The…
$42,784
Leave a request
Shop 60 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 60 m²
Lida, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale retail space in the city center. Located on the Panorama mini market, a lot of huma…
$59,900
Leave a request
Shop 230 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 230 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/2
Sold commercial administrative premises Shubina street (bus station) 230 m2, two floors suit…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 3 433 m² in Putryski, Belarus
Shop 3 433 m²
Putryski, Belarus
Area 3 433 m²
$1,10M
Leave a request
Shop 1 654 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 1 654 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 654 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,39M
Leave a request
Shop 70 m² in Vawkavysk, Belarus
Shop 70 m²
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is on the central market, ready for use, there is a large parking, there is a c…
$22,000
Leave a request
Shop 149 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 149 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
A trading room with an area of ​​149.0 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackredWhit…
$105,000
Leave a request
Shop 120 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 120 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
The current store is sold, located on the market, sold as real estate or as a current busine…
$54,999
Leave a request
Shop 32 m² in Navahrudak, Belarus
Shop 32 m²
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
Administrative and commercial premises in the center of Novogrudok are for sale at pl. Lenin…
$22,800
Leave a request

