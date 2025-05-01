Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Brest, Belarus

39 properties total found
Shop 15 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 15 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Floor 1/1
Trading pavilion in ownership in the East microdistrict of Brest with a total area of 15 sq.…
$6,500
Shop 148 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 148 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Floor 1
The store building (name - warehouse building - store) is owned in the " Yamno - Excerpts " …
$150,000
Shop 40 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 40 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Administrative - commercial premises on the property in the center of Brest with a total are…
$88,000
Shop 44 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 44 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 43.6 sq.m. The insu…
$39,500
Shop 291 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 291 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 291 m²
Administrative and commercial premises in the central part of Brest with a total area of ​​2…
$290,000
Shop 35 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 35 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 34.8 sq.m. The insu…
$30,000
Shop 621 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 621 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 621 m²
Floor 1/1
A non-residential building (purpose - a specialized retail building) owned in the Dubrovka d…
$199,000
Shop 55 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 55 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises in the central part of ( r - n. MOPR ) Brest city with a total area of 5…
$105,000
Shop 22 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 22 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 22 m²
Floor 2
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Brest with a total area of ​​22.2 sq.m. The is…
$19,000
Shop 30 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 30 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/1
Shopping premises in the property in the center of Brest with a total area of 29.6 sq.m. The…
$35,000
Shop 21 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 21 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 21 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises in the ownership in the eastern part (near Molodogvardeyskaya Street) of…
$32,000
Shop 13 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 13 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 13 m²
Floor 2
The commercial in the center of the city of Brest with a total area of ​​12.8 sq.m. The isol…
$25,000
Shop 156 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 156 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Floor 1
Administrative and commercial premises in the central part of the city of Brest with a total…
$140,000
Shop 56 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 56 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Administrative and commercial premises for sale in the Vulka microdistrict of Brest with a t…
$85,000
Shop 25 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 25 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 25 m²
Floor 2
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 24.5 sq.m. The insu…
$26,000
Shop 28 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 28 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/5
Commercial premises in the property in the center of Brest with a total area of 28.4 square …
$45,000
Shop 25 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 25 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/3
Trading premises in the property in the central part of the city of Brest with a total area …
$24,500
Shop 38 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 38 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
Commercial space in the central part of Brest with a total area of 37.5 square meters.m ( p …
$49,000
Shop 82 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 82 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
A commercial ownership in the area of ​​the construction market (Karernaya St.) of the city …
$42,000
Shop 175 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 175 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises on the property in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a total ar…
$190,000
Shop 69 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 69 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
Multifunctional property in the center of Brest with a total area of 69.3 square meters.m. T…
$65,000
Shop 42 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 42 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
The commercial property in the South -West (r - n. Ivashutin St.) of the city of Brest with …
$75,000
Shop 95 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 95 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
Administrative and commercial premises in the property in the microdistrict South-West (R-N …
$152,000
Shop 65 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 65 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Shopping premises in the property in the center of the city of Brest (r - n kolkhoz market) …
$175,000
Shop 281 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 281 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Floor 1/1
Build-specialized zero-retail outo (name-store) Function of the Device/Dation "Brest-East" c…
$360,000
Shop 18 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 18 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Administrative - a commercial ownership in the center of the city of Brest with a total area…
$29,500
Shop 66 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 66 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
Administrative premises (appointment - the placement of household services of the population…
$75,000
Shop 28 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 28 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises in the property in the eastern part (near Molodogvardeyskaya Street) of …
$43,000
Shop 94 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 94 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
Floor 1
Administration building owned in the East region (p - n st.Vasnetsova) of the city of Brest …
$59,000
Shop 89 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 89 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Floor 2
Commercial space on the property in the center of Brest with a total area of 89.3 square met…
$70,000
