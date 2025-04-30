Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

сommercial property
45
offices
4
manufacture buildings
8
5 properties total found
Shop 681 m² in Dzisna, Belarus
Shop 681 m²
Dzisna, Belarus
Area 681 m²
Floor 1/1
Separately standing building, in the center, next to the long-distance bus station. Ramp. Go…
$15,500
Leave a request
Shop 379 m² in Kohanauski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 379 m²
Kohanauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 379 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a commercial building on the E30 highway, with a total area of ​​379 sq.m., loca…
$5,499
Leave a request
Shop 127 m² in Myory, Belarus
Shop 127 m²
Myory, Belarus
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/1
The historical center of the city. Separately standing building in the central square. A new…
$30,500
Leave a request
Shop 371 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Shop 371 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 371 m²
Floor 1/1
Agreement number with the agency 298 dated 2023-06-06
$55,800
Leave a request
Shop 629 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Shop 629 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 629 m²
Floor 1
For sale Trading House `VAVILON` ( Ready-made business ) with 5 separate entrances with a to…
$189,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go