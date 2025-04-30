Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Sluck
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Sluck, Belarus

сommercial property
5
3 properties total found
Shop 480 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Shop 480 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a detached building, 480 m2, with an existing tenant (grocery store) in the cott…
$70,000
Shop 383 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Shop 383 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a 2-storey building specialized in retail trade, store No. 12. This property inc…
$228,000
Shop 72 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Shop 72 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises ❤️ Good premises for commercial real estate in Slutsk are for sale! Addr…
$35,000
