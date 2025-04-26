Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lida
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Lida, Belarus

сommercial property
14
offices
5
7 properties total found
Shop 230 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 230 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/2
Sold commercial administrative premises Shubina street (bus station) 230 m2, two floors suit…
Price on request
Shop 65 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 65 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/4
Retail space for sale in Lenin Square (Sovetskaya St.). There is currently one tenant in the…
$133,000
Shop 172 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 172 m²
Lida, Belarus
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/1
The building of the existing store is for sale. On the territory of 30 acres there is a buil…
Price on request
Shop 1 008 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 1 008 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 1 008 m²
Floor 1/1
The building of the existing store on Victory Avenue is for sale. At the moment, there is a …
$350,000
Shop 120 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 120 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
The current store is sold, located on the market, sold as real estate or as a current busine…
$54,999
Shop 29 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 29 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/2
Sales area of 28.8 square meters. In the new shopping center "North" under construction. The…
$42,784
Shop 60 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 60 m²
Lida, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale retail space in the city center. Located on the Panorama mini market, a lot of huma…
$59,900
