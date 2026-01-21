Residence LZ Sea View Premium – Luxury Coastal Living in Sihanoukville

Sihanoukville’s LZ Sea View Premium is a 24-storey luxury condominium development by the team behind the highly successful LZ Sea View Residences, known for achieving 100% rental occupancy.

Designed for modern coastal living, the project offers a refined lifestyle with stunning sea and city views in one of Cambodia’s fastest-growing destinations.

Project Highlights

24-storey luxury condominium

Fewer than 308 exclusive residences

Prime location near restaurants, malls, and entertainment areas

Panoramic ocean and skyline views

Strong investment potential in a growing coastal market

Premium Amenities

Boutique lobby with concierge service

24/7 security & CCTV surveillance

High-speed private elevators

Secure parking

Laundry & housekeeping services

On-site commercial & office space (1F–2F)

Lifestyle Facilities

Pickleball & basketball courts

Outdoor playground & indoor kids’ lounge

Family-friendly recreational spaces

A new benchmark for luxury living in Sihanoukville—combining comfort, convenience, and long-term investment value.