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Residence LZ Sea View Premium – Luxury Coastal Living in Sihanoukville

Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$65,480
from
$1,450/m²
;
23
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ID: 36769
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Khaet Preah Sihanouk
  • Region
    Preah Sihanouk Municipality
  • City
    Sihanoukville

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    34

About the complex

Sihanoukville’s LZ Sea View Premium is a 24-storey luxury condominium development by the team behind the highly successful LZ Sea View Residences, known for achieving 100% rental occupancy.

Designed for modern coastal living, the project offers a refined lifestyle with stunning sea and city views in one of Cambodia’s fastest-growing destinations.

Project Highlights

  • 24-storey luxury condominium
  • Fewer than 308 exclusive residences
  • Prime location near restaurants, malls, and entertainment areas
  • Panoramic ocean and skyline views
  • Strong investment potential in a growing coastal market

Premium Amenities

  • Boutique lobby with concierge service
  • 24/7 security & CCTV surveillance
  • High-speed private elevators
  • Secure parking
  • Laundry & housekeeping services
  • On-site commercial & office space (1F–2F)

Lifestyle Facilities

  • Pickleball & basketball courts
  • Outdoor playground & indoor kids’ lounge
  • Family-friendly recreational spaces

A new benchmark for luxury living in Sihanoukville—combining comfort, convenience, and long-term investment value.

Location on the map

Sihanoukville, Cambodia

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Residence LZ Sea View Premium – Luxury Coastal Living in Sihanoukville
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$65,480
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