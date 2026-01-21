Residence LZ Sea View Premium – Luxury Coastal Living in Sihanoukville

Sihanoukville’s LZ Sea View Premium is a 24-storey luxury condominium development by the team behind the highly successful LZ Sea View Residences, known for achieving 100% rental occupancy.
Designed for modern coastal living, the project offers a refined lifestyle with stunning sea and city views in one of Cambodia’s fastest-growing destinations.
Project Highlights
Premium Amenities
Lifestyle Facilities
A new benchmark for luxury living in Sihanoukville—combining comfort, convenience, and long-term investment value.