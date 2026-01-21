Residential complex LE CONDE vysota roskosi v serdce Pnompena

LE CONDÉ BKK1 - a premium skyscraper in the center of Phnom Penh
SMART HOME • Freehold • Guaranteed income 8% per annum
Modern residence in the most prestigious area of the capital of Cambodia - BKK1.
Status location, high level of service and strong investment potential.
Location - BKK1
The main business and diplomatic center of the city: embassies, business centers, restaurants, international schools and shopping galleries.
-
About the project
• 43 floors • 1080 apartments
• Format of ownership: Freehold (100% ownership)
• Delivery: I quarter 2025
• Management: International management company
-
️ Equipment of apartments
Complete finishes and furniture
Smart Home System from Xiaomi
Panoramic windows
Premium Materials and Engineering
-
Luxury level infrastructure
• Pool and sky-bar
• Fitness zone and yoga space
• Lounge and conference rooms
• Green gardens
• Concierge service
• Underground parking
-
Investment advantages
The center of the capital - stable demand for rent
Guaranteed income 8% per annum
High liquidity of apartments
Value growth prospects
Special lots
Lot 1
12th floor • Studio • North
41.01 m2 (residential 30.76 m2)
Price: from $96,952
Lot 2
12 floor • 1 bedroom • North
60.95 m2 (residential 45.71 m2)
Price: from $130,136
Lot 5
25 floor • with 2 bedrooms • east
74.33 m2 (residential 55.75 m2)
Price: from $196,165
Conditions of special prices
Special prices apply to:
One-time payment or installment up to 12 months
Relevance of prices and availability of lots specify when applying.
Accompanying the transaction
• Full legal representation
• Revenue advice
• Rental support
• Work directly on project prices
-
Contact me for advice and the best option.
Premium real estate in the center of Phnom Penh is a limited market segment.