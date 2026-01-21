  1. Realting.com
Residential complex LE CONDE vysota roskosi v serdce Pnompena

Phnom Penh, Cambodia
from
$96,952
VAT
;
4
ID: 33357
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    43

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

LE CONDÉ BKK1 - a premium skyscraper in the center of Phnom Penh
SMART HOME • Freehold • Guaranteed income 8% per annum

Modern residence in the most prestigious area of the capital of Cambodia - BKK1.
Status location, high level of service and strong investment potential.

Location - BKK1
The main business and diplomatic center of the city: embassies, business centers, restaurants, international schools and shopping galleries.

-

About the project
• 43 floors • 1080 apartments
• Format of ownership: Freehold (100% ownership)
• Delivery: I quarter 2025
• Management: International management company

-

️ Equipment of apartments
Complete finishes and furniture
Smart Home System from Xiaomi
Panoramic windows
Premium Materials and Engineering

-

Luxury level infrastructure
• Pool and sky-bar
• Fitness zone and yoga space
• Lounge and conference rooms
• Green gardens
• Concierge service
• Underground parking

-

Investment advantages
The center of the capital - stable demand for rent
Guaranteed income 8% per annum
High liquidity of apartments
Value growth prospects


Special lots

Lot 1
12th floor • Studio • North
41.01 m2 (residential 30.76 m2)

Price: from $96,952

Lot 2
12 floor • 1 bedroom • North
60.95 m2 (residential 45.71 m2)

Price: from $130,136

Lot 5
25 floor • with 2 bedrooms • east
74.33 m2 (residential 55.75 m2)

Price: from $196,165


Conditions of special prices
Special prices apply to:
One-time payment or installment up to 12 months

Relevance of prices and availability of lots specify when applying.


Accompanying the transaction
• Full legal representation
• Revenue advice
• Rental support
• Work directly on project prices

-

Contact me for advice and the best option.
Premium real estate in the center of Phnom Penh is a limited market segment.

Location on the map

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

