Residential complex Time Square 7

Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
from
$83,565
VAT
;
15
ID: 33890
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Sen Sok
  • Village
    Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    47

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

BACKGROUND INVESTMENTS • 95% of the project sold • Temporary discounts additional to the price

Rare remains of apartments in Time Square 7 - one of the most prestigious skyscrapers of the Toul Kork district.
When liquid lots end faster than the market has time to react.

-

Key advantages:

Almost sold out project – high demand confirmed by the market
Discounts are valid now and are provided in addition to the specified price
Instalments without interest until the end of 2027
Modern format of urban real estate for life and investment

-

About the project

Modern 47-storey residential complex in the prestigious district of Toul Kork - one of the most dynamically developing locations in Phnom Penh.

The infrastructure of the complex:

• Panoramic pool
• Sky Lounge / Recreation areas
• Fitness Center
• Children's zones
• Lobby with reception
• Around-the-clock security and video surveillance
• Multi-level parking
• Commercial zone

Format of life at the level of the modern capital of Asia.

-

All apartments are transferred with repair and built-in equipment

The price includes:

Complete finish.
Built-in furniture
Equipped kitchen

No additional investment required after receiving the keys.

-

Available lots on project balances

1 bedroom - 60 m2
29th floor
92,565 USD
Additional discount: 9,000 USD

2 bedrooms - 76 m2
30th floor
121,638 USD
Additional discount: 15,000 USD

3 bedrooms - 100 m2
28th floor
152,625 USD
Additional discount: 19,000 USD

Duplexes (2-4 bedrooms)
139,594 USD

Discounts are provided in addition to the price and are valid for a limited time.

-

Payment plan

2,000 USD - booking
20% - down payment
Installment 0% - until the end of 2027

Transparent and comfortable financial entry model.

-

Location - Toul Kork

One of the most popular areas of Phnom Penh:

• Shopping centres and supermarkets
• International schools
• Restaurants and business infrastructure
• High demand for rent
• Convenient transport accessibility

A location where stable urban demand is concentrated.

-

Investment logic

Nearly sold out project = minimal market risk
Liquid layout formats
Income in dollars
Potential increase in cost to completion of construction
Required rental area

-

Support of the turnkey transaction

• Work directly on official prices
• Legal support
• Safe calculations
• Support after purchase
• Consultations on rental and ownership strategies

-

‍ Individual consultation with real estate expert of Cambodia

Let's see:

• Profitability and growth scenarios
• Choosing a target lot
• Financial strategy
• Risks and transaction structure

Relevance of availability and conditions specify when applying

-

Write to receive:

Planning
Financial calculations
Selection of the best lots according to the project remains
Personal consultations

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 60.0
Price per m², USD 1,393
Apartment price, USD 83,565
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 100.0
Price per m², USD 1,396
Apartment price, USD 139,594

Location on the map

Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia

