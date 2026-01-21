Residential complex Time Square 7

BACKGROUND INVESTMENTS • 95% of the project sold • Temporary discounts additional to the price

Rare remains of apartments in Time Square 7 - one of the most prestigious skyscrapers of the Toul Kork district.

When liquid lots end faster than the market has time to react.

Key advantages:

Almost sold out project – high demand confirmed by the market

Discounts are valid now and are provided in addition to the specified price

Instalments without interest until the end of 2027

Modern format of urban real estate for life and investment

About the project

Modern 47-storey residential complex in the prestigious district of Toul Kork - one of the most dynamically developing locations in Phnom Penh.

The infrastructure of the complex:

• Panoramic pool

• Sky Lounge / Recreation areas

• Fitness Center

• Children's zones

• Lobby with reception

• Around-the-clock security and video surveillance

• Multi-level parking

• Commercial zone

Format of life at the level of the modern capital of Asia.

All apartments are transferred with repair and built-in equipment

The price includes:

Complete finish.

Built-in furniture

Equipped kitchen

No additional investment required after receiving the keys.

Available lots on project balances

1 bedroom - 60 m2

29th floor

92,565 USD

Additional discount: 9,000 USD

2 bedrooms - 76 m2

30th floor

121,638 USD

Additional discount: 15,000 USD

3 bedrooms - 100 m2

28th floor

152,625 USD

Additional discount: 19,000 USD

Duplexes (2-4 bedrooms)

139,594 USD

Discounts are provided in addition to the price and are valid for a limited time.

Payment plan

2,000 USD - booking

20% - down payment

Installment 0% - until the end of 2027

Transparent and comfortable financial entry model.

Location - Toul Kork

One of the most popular areas of Phnom Penh:

• Shopping centres and supermarkets

• International schools

• Restaurants and business infrastructure

• High demand for rent

• Convenient transport accessibility

A location where stable urban demand is concentrated.

Investment logic

Nearly sold out project = minimal market risk

Liquid layout formats

Income in dollars

Potential increase in cost to completion of construction

Required rental area

Support of the turnkey transaction

• Work directly on official prices

• Legal support

• Safe calculations

• Support after purchase

• Consultations on rental and ownership strategies

‍ Individual consultation with real estate expert of Cambodia

Let's see:

• Profitability and growth scenarios

• Choosing a target lot

• Financial strategy

• Risks and transaction structure

Relevance of availability and conditions specify when applying

Write to receive:

Planning

Financial calculations

Selection of the best lots according to the project remains

Personal consultations