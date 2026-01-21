Residential complex Time Square 7

BACKGROUND INVESTMENTS • 95% of the project sold • Temporary discounts additional to the price
Rare remains of apartments in Time Square 7 - one of the most prestigious skyscrapers of the Toul Kork district.
When liquid lots end faster than the market has time to react.
Key advantages:
Almost sold out project – high demand confirmed by the market
Discounts are valid now and are provided in addition to the specified price
Instalments without interest until the end of 2027
Modern format of urban real estate for life and investment
About the project
Modern 47-storey residential complex in the prestigious district of Toul Kork - one of the most dynamically developing locations in Phnom Penh.
The infrastructure of the complex:
• Panoramic pool
• Sky Lounge / Recreation areas
• Fitness Center
• Children's zones
• Lobby with reception
• Around-the-clock security and video surveillance
• Multi-level parking
• Commercial zone
Format of life at the level of the modern capital of Asia.
All apartments are transferred with repair and built-in equipment
The price includes:
Complete finish.
Built-in furniture
Equipped kitchen
No additional investment required after receiving the keys.
Available lots on project balances
1 bedroom - 60 m2
29th floor
92,565 USD
Additional discount: 9,000 USD
2 bedrooms - 76 m2
30th floor
121,638 USD
Additional discount: 15,000 USD
3 bedrooms - 100 m2
28th floor
152,625 USD
Additional discount: 19,000 USD
Duplexes (2-4 bedrooms)
139,594 USD
Discounts are provided in addition to the price and are valid for a limited time.
Payment plan
2,000 USD - booking
20% - down payment
Installment 0% - until the end of 2027
Transparent and comfortable financial entry model.
Location - Toul Kork
One of the most popular areas of Phnom Penh:
• Shopping centres and supermarkets
• International schools
• Restaurants and business infrastructure
• High demand for rent
• Convenient transport accessibility
A location where stable urban demand is concentrated.
Investment logic
Nearly sold out project = minimal market risk
Liquid layout formats
Income in dollars
Potential increase in cost to completion of construction
Required rental area
Support of the turnkey transaction
• Work directly on official prices
• Legal support
• Safe calculations
• Support after purchase
• Consultations on rental and ownership strategies
Individual consultation with real estate expert of Cambodia
Let's see:
• Profitability and growth scenarios
• Choosing a target lot
• Financial strategy
• Risks and transaction structure
Relevance of availability and conditions specify when applying
Write to receive:
Planning
Financial calculations
Selection of the best lots according to the project remains
Personal consultations