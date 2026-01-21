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Residential complex Time Square 10 (Otres Beach) in Sihanoukville

Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$35,000
;
19
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ID: 35414
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 295
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Khaet Preah Sihanouk
  • Region
    Preah Sihanouk Municipality
  • City
    Sihanoukville
  • Address
    វិថីឆ្នេរ​អូរត្រេះ

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Time Square 10 (Otres Beach) project in Sihanoukville, Cambodia: • Project Name: Time Square 10 (Otres Beach) • Developer: MegaKim World Corp Ltd. • Location: Otres Beach 1, Sihanoukville, Cambodia. This is described as the most popular part of Otres Beach, next to Brown's Café and various restaurants and shopping. It offers direct access to the beachfront promenade. • Type: Condominium development. • Number of Towers: Three towers. • Number of Units: Approximately 1,000 residential condominium units. • Views: All units will feature a balcony with sea views across the Sihanoukville coastline. • Expected Launch: 2025. Sales are expected to launch soon. • Pricing: Prices will start at $1,000 per square meter, with total unit prices as low as $3x,xxx. • 45 months interest-free installment • Title: Strata title, making it available for both local and international investors. • Investment Potential: Marketed as a perfect vacation property investment with strong potential for vacation rental income. Amenities: The project will include resort-style common areas and amenities such as: • Swimming pools • Sky bar • Water park • Beach club • Children's play areas • Gym/Fitness Center • Jacuzzi • Sauna • Garden • Commercial area • Backup Electricity / Generator • Lift / Elevator • 24/7 Security • CCTV Unit Types: Based on available listings, Time Square 10 (Otres Beach) appears to offer a variety of unit types, including: • 1-bedroom units (from 36 sqm to 53 sqm, with price starting from $3x,xxx to $5x,xxx) • 3-bedroom units (around 80 sqm) • 4-bedroom units (around 150 sqm) Location Advantages: • Prime Beachfront: Located directly on Otres Beach 1, offering easy access to the beach. • Proximity to Amenities: Close to restaurants, cafes (like Brown's Café), shopping centers, and other useful amenities. • Tourism Hub: Sihanoukville is developing as an international tourism hub. • Industrial Corridor: The city is also a fast-growing industrial corridor. Developer's Reputation: • MegaKim World Corp Ltd. has a strong track record in Cambodia, with several sold-out "Time Square" condominium projects in Phnom Penh. • They are known for their commitment to affordability, quality construction, and prime locations. In summary, Time Square 10 (Otres Beach) is an upcoming beachfront condominium project in Sihanoukville by MegaKim World Corp Ltd. It promises sea-view units, resort-style amenities, and a prime location on Otres Beach 1, making it an attractive option for both personal use and investment.

Location on the map

Sihanoukville, Cambodia

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Residential complex Time Square 10 (Otres Beach) in Sihanoukville
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$35,000
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