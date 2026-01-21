Residential complex Time Square Gatsby 9 – Luxury Condos in the Heart of BKK1

Key Project Details
Amenities and Lifestyle
Residents at Time Square 9 will have access to a variety of hotel-style facilities, primarily located on the rooftop and upper floors:
Returns & ROI
Rental Yield: Projected 6.5% – 8.5% net yield per year.
Capital Growth: High appreciation potential due to the low entry-to-market-value ratio.
Ownership: Full Strata Title available for international and local buyers.
Structured Payment Terms
Down Payment: 10% – 20% initial deposit.
Installment Plan: 40 months interest-free (linked to construction milestones).
Completion Balance: 40% due at handover.
Extended Financing: Handover balance can be financed for up to 10 years.
Location Advantage
Strategic Hub: Walking distance to major embassies, international schools, and medical centers.
Lifestyle: Situated in the heart of BKK1’s premium dining and coffee culture.
Proximity: Minutes to Independence Monument and the Riverside district.