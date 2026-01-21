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Residential complex Time Square Gatsby 9 – Luxury Condos in the Heart of BKK1

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
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$80,000
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$22,000/m²
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ID: 36550
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Boeng Keng Kang
  • Village
    Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir
  • Address
    Samdach Louis Em (Street 282), Score! Sports Bar & Grill - Phnom Penh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    39

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Key Project Details

  • Location: Situated in the heart of Boeng Keng Kang 1 (BKK1), a prestigious residential and commercial district popular with expatriates and professionals.
  • DeveloperMegakim World Corp, a trusted brand in Cambodia with previous successful projects like Time Square 302 and 306.
  • Unit Types: Offers 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom residences ranging from 60 sqm to 190 sqm.
  • Pricing: Launch prices start at approximately $1,700 per square meter.
  • Completion: Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with an estimated completion date around 2029

    Amenities and Lifestyle

  • Residents at Time Square 9 will have access to a variety of hotel-style facilities, primarily located on the rooftop and upper floors: 

  • Rooftop: Infinity pool, kids' pool, and a designer sky bar with 360° city views.
  • Wellness: State-of-the-art gym, yoga studio, and wellness center.
  • Social & Entertainment: Sky lounge and café, private cinema, game zone, and cigar lounge.
  • Security & Service: 24/7 reception, concierge, and multi-level car parking.

Returns & ROI

  • Rental Yield: Projected 6.5% – 8.5% net yield per year.

  • Capital Growth: High appreciation potential due to the low entry-to-market-value ratio.

  • Ownership: Full Strata Title available for international and local buyers.

Structured Payment Terms

  • Down Payment: 10% – 20% initial deposit.

  • Installment Plan: 40 months interest-free (linked to construction milestones).

  • Completion Balance: 40% due at handover.

  • Extended Financing: Handover balance can be financed for up to 10 years.

 

Location Advantage

  • Strategic Hub: Walking distance to major embassies, international schools, and medical centers.

  • Lifestyle: Situated in the heart of BKK1’s premium dining and coffee culture.

  • Proximity: Minutes to Independence Monument and the Riverside district.

     

 

Location on the map

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia

Video Review of residential complex Time Square Gatsby 9 – Luxury Condos in the Heart of BKK1

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Residential complex Time Square Gatsby 9 – Luxury Condos in the Heart of BKK1
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
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$80,000
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