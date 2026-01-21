Residential complex Vue Aston

Vue Aston is a luxury waterfront condominium project located in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. It is developed by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd and designed by HKS Architects, one of the top ten architectural firms in the United States.
• Location: Located in the Chbar Ampov district, a popular residential area with easy access to the city center.
• Design: Features a sleek and modern design with panoramic river views.
• Amenities: Includes a swimming pool, gym, sauna, steam room, and 24-hour security.
• Units: Offers a variety of unit types, including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and duplex apartments.
• Construction: 100% completed, not yet officially hand-over.
• Number of units: 895
• Number of floors: 38
Here's a breakdown of some available options:
Studio Units:
• Price: Starting at $5X,XXX
• Features: Typically include a living area, bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen
One-Bedroom Units:
• Price: Starting at $8X,XXX
• Features: Include a living area, bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen
Two-Bedroom Units:
• Price: Starting at $1XX,XXX
• Features: Include a living area, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen
Three-Bedroom Units:
• Price: Starting at $4XX,XXX
• Features: Include a living area, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a kitchen
Duplex two-bedrooms
• Price: Starting at $2XX,XXX
Duplex four-bedrooms
• Price: Starting at $5XX,XXX
Penthouse
• Price: Starting at $8XX,XXX