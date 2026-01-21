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Residential complex Vue Aston

Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
from
$53,000
;
19
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ID: 35413
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 90
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Chamkar Mon
  • Village
    Sangkat Boeng Trabaek
  • Address
    Samdech Heng Samrin Street

About the complex

Vue Aston is a luxury waterfront condominium project located in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. It is developed by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd and designed by HKS Architects, one of the top ten architectural firms in the United States. • Location: Located in the Chbar Ampov district, a popular residential area with easy access to the city center. • Design: Features a sleek and modern design with panoramic river views. • Amenities: Includes a swimming pool, gym, sauna, steam room, and 24-hour security. • Units: Offers a variety of unit types, including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and duplex apartments. • Construction: 100% completed, not yet officially hand-over. • Number of units: 895 • Number of floors: 38 Here's a breakdown of some available options: Studio Units: • Price: Starting at $5X,XXX • Features: Typically include a living area, bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen One-Bedroom Units: • Price: Starting at $8X,XXX • Features: Include a living area, bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen Two-Bedroom Units: • Price: Starting at $1XX,XXX • Features: Include a living area, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen Three-Bedroom Units: • Price: Starting at $4XX,XXX • Features: Include a living area, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a kitchen Duplex two-bedrooms • Price: Starting at $2XX,XXX Duplex four-bedrooms • Price: Starting at $5XX,XXX Penthouse • Price: Starting at $8XX,XXX

Location on the map

Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia

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Residential complex Vue Aston
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
from
$53,000
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Residential complex V cem preimusestvo pered standartnoj kvartiroj Dvuhsvetnye okna sozdaut osusenie prostranstva i vi
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Cambodia
from
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Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 39
Agency
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