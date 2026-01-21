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Apartment in a new building Kingston Royale

Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
from
$47,000
VAT
;
8
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ID: 35233
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Mean Chey
  • Village
    Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu
  • Address
    Street 69BT

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    36

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Kingston Royale — Modern Residential Development in Phnom Penh 🏙✨

Kingston Royale is a multifunctional residential project in Phnom Penh, offering an affordable entry into the real estate market with strong investment potential.

The development is located near Hun Sen Boulevard (Highway No.1) — a rapidly growing area with excellent connectivity and quick access to the new international airport.

📅 Completion: Q4 2027

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🏡 Property Types

The project offers modern and functional units:

1-bedroom: 43–55 sqm (from $47,000 with discount)
2-bedroom: 65–84.7 sqm (from $65,000 with discount)

All apartments are delivered:

✔ fully furnished
✔ with appliances
✔ ready for living or rental

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🌴 Facilities & Amenities

Kingston Royale provides a full lifestyle infrastructure:

🏊 swimming pool
🧖 sauna & steam room
🧘 yoga area
🏋️ fitness center
🌿 rooftop garden
🛒 supermarket
🚗 parking (cars & motorbikes)
🛡 24/7 security

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🎁 Special Offer

🔥 Full Furniture & Appliance Package by Kingston

Includes:

🛏 full furniture set
🍳 fitted kitchen & appliances
📺 electronics (TV, fridge, washing machine, AC)
💡 lighting & decor

📌 estimated value: from $5,000

Units are ready for rental immediately after handover.

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💼 Investment Highlights

✔ affordable entry price
✔ high-demand unit types (1BR & 2BR)
✔ strong rental potential
✔ fast-developing location

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💳 Payment Plan

30% down payment
36% installment over 36 months
34% on completion or up to 15-year financing (10%)

💰 Discounts

• 30% DP → 13% discount
• 40% DP → 14% discount
• 100% payment → up to 20% discount

Flexible and customizable payment options available.

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Kingston Royale offers a perfect balance of affordability, ready-to-use product, and strong investment potential in Phnom Penh. ✨

Location on the map

Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia

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Apartment in a new building Kingston Royale
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
from
$47,000
VAT
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