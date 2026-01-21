Apartment in a new building Kingston Royale

Kingston Royale — Modern Residential Development in Phnom Penh 🏙✨

Kingston Royale is a multifunctional residential project in Phnom Penh, offering an affordable entry into the real estate market with strong investment potential.

The development is located near Hun Sen Boulevard (Highway No.1) — a rapidly growing area with excellent connectivity and quick access to the new international airport.

📅 Completion: Q4 2027

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🏡 Property Types

The project offers modern and functional units:

• 1-bedroom: 43–55 sqm (from $47,000 with discount)

• 2-bedroom: 65–84.7 sqm (from $65,000 with discount)

All apartments are delivered:

✔ fully furnished

✔ with appliances

✔ ready for living or rental

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🌴 Facilities & Amenities

Kingston Royale provides a full lifestyle infrastructure:

🏊 swimming pool

🧖 sauna & steam room

🧘 yoga area

🏋️ fitness center

🌿 rooftop garden

🛒 supermarket

🚗 parking (cars & motorbikes)

🛡 24/7 security

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🎁 Special Offer

🔥 Full Furniture & Appliance Package by Kingston

Includes:

🛏 full furniture set

🍳 fitted kitchen & appliances

📺 electronics (TV, fridge, washing machine, AC)

💡 lighting & decor

📌 estimated value: from $5,000

Units are ready for rental immediately after handover.

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💼 Investment Highlights

✔ affordable entry price

✔ high-demand unit types (1BR & 2BR)

✔ strong rental potential

✔ fast-developing location

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💳 Payment Plan

• 30% down payment

• 36% installment over 36 months

• 34% on completion or up to 15-year financing (10%)

💰 Discounts

• 30% DP → 13% discount

• 40% DP → 14% discount

• 100% payment → up to 20% discount

Flexible and customizable payment options available.

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Kingston Royale offers a perfect balance of affordability, ready-to-use product, and strong investment potential in Phnom Penh. ✨