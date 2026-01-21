Apartment in a new building Kingston Royale

Kingston Royale — Modern Residential Development in Phnom Penh 🏙✨
Kingston Royale is a multifunctional residential project in Phnom Penh, offering an affordable entry into the real estate market with strong investment potential.
The development is located near Hun Sen Boulevard (Highway No.1) — a rapidly growing area with excellent connectivity and quick access to the new international airport.
📅 Completion: Q4 2027
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🏡 Property Types
The project offers modern and functional units:
• 1-bedroom: 43–55 sqm (from $47,000 with discount)
• 2-bedroom: 65–84.7 sqm (from $65,000 with discount)
All apartments are delivered:
✔ fully furnished
✔ with appliances
✔ ready for living or rental
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🌴 Facilities & Amenities
Kingston Royale provides a full lifestyle infrastructure:
🏊 swimming pool
🧖 sauna & steam room
🧘 yoga area
🏋️ fitness center
🌿 rooftop garden
🛒 supermarket
🚗 parking (cars & motorbikes)
🛡 24/7 security
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🎁 Special Offer
🔥 Full Furniture & Appliance Package by Kingston
Includes:
🛏 full furniture set
🍳 fitted kitchen & appliances
📺 electronics (TV, fridge, washing machine, AC)
💡 lighting & decor
📌 estimated value: from $5,000
Units are ready for rental immediately after handover.
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💼 Investment Highlights
✔ affordable entry price
✔ high-demand unit types (1BR & 2BR)
✔ strong rental potential
✔ fast-developing location
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💳 Payment Plan
• 30% down payment
• 36% installment over 36 months
• 34% on completion or up to 15-year financing (10%)
💰 Discounts
• 30% DP → 13% discount
• 40% DP → 14% discount
• 100% payment → up to 20% discount
Flexible and customizable payment options available.
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Kingston Royale offers a perfect balance of affordability, ready-to-use product, and strong investment potential in Phnom Penh. ✨