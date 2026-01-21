Residence UC88 Wyndham Garden BKK1 – Iconic 5-Star Investment in Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh’s UC88 Wyndham Garden BKK1 is a 46-storey luxury hotel-residential tower developed by UC Group, marking the city’s first 5-star branded residence in the prestigious BKK1 district.
Strategically located on Street 322, just 1.3 km from Independence Monument, the project sits in the heart of the capital’s diplomatic, financial, and lifestyle hub.
Concept & Management
Residences
Premium Amenities
Key Highlights
A globally managed luxury address combining hospitality, lifestyle, and high-yield investment potential in the heart of BKK1.