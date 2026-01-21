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Residence UC88 Wyndham Garden BKK1 – Iconic 5-Star Investment in Phnom Penh

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$177,000
;
9
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ID: 36791
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Boeng Keng Kang
  • Village
    Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy
  • Address
    Street 322

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    46

About the complex

Phnom Penh’s UC88 Wyndham Garden BKK1 is a 46-storey luxury hotel-residential tower developed by UC Group, marking the city’s first 5-star branded residence in the prestigious BKK1 district.

Strategically located on Street 322, just 1.3 km from Independence Monument, the project sits in the heart of the capital’s diplomatic, financial, and lifestyle hub.

Concept & Management

  • 5-star hotel-residence under Wyndham Hotel & Resorts
  • Global hospitality management across 95+ countries
  • Strong focus on investment security and service quality

Residences

  • Studio, 1BR, 2BR units
  • Duplex penthouses (upper floors)
  • Hotel residences (mid-level floors)
  • Smart building system throughout

Premium Amenities

  • Sky bar, sky garden & rooftop lounge
  • Infinity pools, gym, steam & sauna
  • VIP lounge, spa & massage services
  • Wine, whisky & cigar bar
  • Japanese & Chinese fine dining

Key Highlights

  • 46 floors (176.8m height)
  • Helipad & rooftop wellness center
  • 8 high-speed elevator system
  • Completion: Q3 2026

A globally managed luxury address combining hospitality, lifestyle, and high-yield investment potential in the heart of BKK1.

Location on the map

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia

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Residence UC88 Wyndham Garden BKK1 – Iconic 5-Star Investment in Phnom Penh
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$177,000
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