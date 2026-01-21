Residence UC88 Wyndham Garden BKK1 – Iconic 5-Star Investment in Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh’s UC88 Wyndham Garden BKK1 is a 46-storey luxury hotel-residential tower developed by UC Group, marking the city’s first 5-star branded residence in the prestigious BKK1 district.

Strategically located on Street 322, just 1.3 km from Independence Monument, the project sits in the heart of the capital’s diplomatic, financial, and lifestyle hub.

Concept & Management

5-star hotel-residence under Wyndham Hotel & Resorts

Global hospitality management across 95+ countries

Strong focus on investment security and service quality

Residences

Studio, 1BR, 2BR units

Duplex penthouses (upper floors)

Hotel residences (mid-level floors)

Smart building system throughout

Premium Amenities

Sky bar, sky garden & rooftop lounge

Infinity pools, gym, steam & sauna

VIP lounge, spa & massage services

Wine, whisky & cigar bar

Japanese & Chinese fine dining

Key Highlights

46 floors (176.8m height)

Helipad & rooftop wellness center

8 high-speed elevator system

Completion: Q3 2026

A globally managed luxury address combining hospitality, lifestyle, and high-yield investment potential in the heart of BKK1.