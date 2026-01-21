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  4. Residential complex Time Castle 11 - BKK3 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.

Residential complex Time Castle 11 - BKK3 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.

Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
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$56,700
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11
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ID: 35230
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Sen Sok
  • Village
    Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei
  • Address
    Street 1974

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

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Time Castle 11 - BKK3 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.

Apartments 1+1 in Time Castle 11 (TS 11): from 86.400 USD with a 10% discount.

TS11: Start sales of the flagship skyscraper in BKK3 - invest profitably early!

Discover a new standard of living in the heart of the capital - Time Castle 11 (TS 11) by Megakim World Corporation. The modern residential skyscraper in the dynamic BKK3 district combines local culture and international lifestyle. Get involved in the project at the most favorable stage!

Why should you choose TS11?

  • Favorable location: BKK3 is located next to the prestigious BKK1, but offers more attractive prices - 1 apartment in BKK1 ≈ 2 apartments in BKK3.
  • High investment potential: stable demand for rent, limited supply, the prospect of rising value.
  • Attractiveness for expats: international environment, developed infrastructure.
  • Comfort for life: a mix of local atmosphere and global standards.

Location.

Address: Street 113, BKK3 (near Street 390).
Near the complex:

  • International restaurants
  • Boutique cafe
  • Apartments and hotel
  • Business and trade zones.

Time Castle 11 (TS 11)

  • Floors: 39 floors
  • Number of apartments: 390
  • Parking: 2-6 floors
  • Area: 828 m2
  • Developer: Megakim World Corporation

Architectural concept

Time Castle 11 (TS 11) is a contemporary architectural accent of BKK3. The tower combines strict geometry and soft form. The facade is made in the form of a “second leather” with round perforated elements of different diameters:
Exclusive Rooftop Zone Time Castle

For residents, a unique roof area with:

  • Sky Pool (panoramic pool on the 39th floor, which leads to Sky Bridge)
  • Sky Gym
  • Sky Lounge
  • Sky Yard
  • Kid's Room
  • Pool Lounge
  • Island Deck

Apartment types (7–39 floors) in Time Castle 11 (TS 11)

Functional layouts with an optimal ratio of residential (Net) and total area (Gross):
1 bedroom:

  • D Type: 38 m2 (Gross) | 28 m2 (Net) - sold out!
  • C Type: 45 m2 (Gross) | 33 m2 (Net) - the most liquid option in terms of area and cost balance
  • B Type: 50 m2 (Gross) | 36 m2 (Net) - more space and increased rental check

2 bedrooms:
2 Bed: 75 m2 (Gross) | 56 m2 (Net) - comfortable format for families or long-term rental for expats.

Time Castle 11 Investment Attraction (TS 11)

  • High demand for rent in the area
  • Limited supply of condominiums of similar class
  • Growing area with the prospect of increasing property value
  • Attractiveness for expat tenants

Terms of payment: convenient installment

Flexible payment schedule allows you to comfortably distribute the load until construction is completed:

  • Booking - 500 USD
  • Down payment - 20%
  • Subsequent payments – 6% every six months (7 payments)
  • Final payment – 38% when receiving keys (at home ready)

Have time to book an apartment in Time Castle 11 (TS 11)

Time Castle 11 (TS 11) is a balance between price, location and status. The perfect choice for living and investing in the heart of the capital.

Call or write to us right now - we will help you choose the best option for apartments and tell you more about the terms of purchase!
Also on sale is a large selection of real estate for investment countries - Maldives, Turkey, Batumi, Zanzibar, Thailand, Bali under the management of hotel operators Radisson & Windham!

Location on the map

Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia

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Residential complex Time Castle 11 - BKK3 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
from
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