Residential complex Time Castle 11 - BKK3 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.

Time Castle 11 - BKK3 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia.
Apartments 1+1 in Time Castle 11 (TS 11): from 86.400 USD with a 10% discount.
TS11: Start sales of the flagship skyscraper in BKK3 - invest profitably early!
Discover a new standard of living in the heart of the capital - Time Castle 11 (TS 11) by Megakim World Corporation. The modern residential skyscraper in the dynamic BKK3 district combines local culture and international lifestyle. Get involved in the project at the most favorable stage!
Why should you choose TS11?
Location.
Address: Street 113, BKK3 (near Street 390).
Near the complex:
Time Castle 11 (TS 11)
Architectural concept
Time Castle 11 (TS 11) is a contemporary architectural accent of BKK3. The tower combines strict geometry and soft form. The facade is made in the form of a “second leather” with round perforated elements of different diameters:
Exclusive Rooftop Zone Time Castle
For residents, a unique roof area with:
Apartment types (7–39 floors) in Time Castle 11 (TS 11)
Functional layouts with an optimal ratio of residential (Net) and total area (Gross):
1 bedroom:
2 bedrooms:
2 Bed: 75 m2 (Gross) | 56 m2 (Net) - comfortable format for families or long-term rental for expats.
Time Castle 11 Investment Attraction (TS 11)
Terms of payment: convenient installment
Flexible payment schedule allows you to comfortably distribute the load until construction is completed:
Have time to book an apartment in Time Castle 11 (TS 11)
Time Castle 11 (TS 11) is a balance between price, location and status. The perfect choice for living and investing in the heart of the capital.
Call or write to us right now - we will help you choose the best option for apartments and tell you more about the terms of purchase!
Also on sale is a large selection of real estate for investment countries - Maldives, Turkey, Batumi, Zanzibar, Thailand, Bali under the management of hotel operators Radisson & Windham!