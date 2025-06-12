  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Sianukvil

Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$47,823
VAT
BTC
0.5688444
ETH
29.8155645
USDT
47 281.7998013
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
ID: 33066
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Khaet Preah Sihanouk
  • Region
    Preah Sihanouk Municipality
  • City
    Sihanoukville

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    30

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Description of the project.

Time Square 10 are three residential towers on the first line of Otrec 1 beach in Sianoukville. Apartment with balconies and sea view. Recreational infrastructure level 4*. Everything is arranged by the developer Megakim World Corroration Ltd with confirmed reputation, with the registration of property in the format of Freehold. The project is at the start stage - you enter at the minimum price, before the main growth begins.

Types of apartment: 1 bedroom + kitchen-living room

Ownership: Certificate of use for 50 + 50 years

Deadline: 2028.

Apartment in property in a promising location in Cambodia

  • Completely completed authorization documentation
  • Property rights for foreigners for 50+ years
  • Preferential tax treatment for individuals
  • Apartments are turned-key
  • Various installments up to 4 years

Infrastructure:

Residents and guests of the complex have access to social and entertainment infrastructure

  • Round-the-clock reception
  • Children's playground
  • Yoga and meditation hall with sea view
  • Sports hall 352 m2 with sea views
  • Own parking lot
  • Infiniti pool 495 m2
  • Hotel service
  • Video surveillance
  • Open-air bar
  • Round-the-clock security
  • View lounge area on the roof
  • Poker room
  • Lounge cigar area
  • Cinema theater
  • Meeting room

Benefits of investing

1. Seasonal accommodation

Ideal solution for family holidays in Southeast Asia

All necessary infrastructure without leaving the complex

2. Rentals

Thanks to a rich tourist infrastructure and an ever-growing tourist flow, combined with an international management company, the rental strategy is simple and attractive.

3. Liquidity of the asset

The only project with ownership, which provides high liquidity among the local population

5. Price rise

Such integrated projects are very popular in Cambodia and show an average growth of 2X on the horizon of 5 years.

Location on the map

Sihanoukville, Cambodia

