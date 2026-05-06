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New Builds in Khan Chamkar Mon, Cambodia

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Residential complex Vue Aston
Residential complex Vue Aston
Residential complex Vue Aston
Residential complex Vue Aston
Residential complex Vue Aston
Show all Residential complex Vue Aston
Residential complex Vue Aston
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
from
$53,000
Area 45–239 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Vue Aston is a luxury waterfront condominium project located in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. It is developed by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd and designed by HKS Architects, one of the top ten architectural firms in the United States. • Location: Located in the Chbar Ampov district, a popular res…
Developer
ODOM
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Residential complex Diamond Bay Garden
Residential complex Diamond Bay Garden
Residential complex Diamond Bay Garden
Residential complex Diamond Bay Garden
Residential complex Diamond Bay Garden
Show all Residential complex Diamond Bay Garden
Residential complex Diamond Bay Garden
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
from
$130,000
Diamond Bay Garden is a mixed-used development that offers a private enclave of luxury contemporary residences with the concept of “Pearl of Phnom Penh” and where panoramic views over the three rivers—Mekong, Tonle Sap, and Bassac, as well as the views of Phnom Penh define a style of waterfr…
Developer
ODOM
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Residential complex Kingston Royale
Residential complex Kingston Royale
Residential complex Kingston Royale
Residential complex Kingston Royale
Residential complex Kingston Royale
Show all Residential complex Kingston Royale
Residential complex Kingston Royale
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
from
$45,000
Area 43–65 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Welcome to Kingston Royale, a striking new condominium development redefining modern living in central Phnom Penh. Crafted for those who seek a balance of luxury, comfort, and value, this high-rise residence delivers sophisticated urban living without compromising affordability. Developed b…
Developer
ODOM
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