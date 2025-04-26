Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

Sveti Vlas
26
Nesebar
886
Pomorie
102
Sozopol
59
54 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with PARTIAL SEA VIEW on the FIRST LINE …
$107,799
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
Предлагаме просторен обзаведен двустаен апартамент с ЧАСТИЧНА ГЛЕДКА МОРЕ в комплекс Марина …
$61,843
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 120 m²
Spacious three-room apartment with sea view in a complex in the village of Elenite. The apar…
$140,916
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
" Olympia resident " - This is a luxurious coastal complex located on the first line of the …
$81,582
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 83 m²
The magnificent 3-room apartment in the prestigious complex located on the first line of the…
$136,262
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/6
without a commission! to the developer! Full support of the transaction: -   assistance…
$123,541
1 bedroom apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/7
one -room apartment, 70 m sq, 6500 euros,   Elenite, Taliana Beach, his pool, sunbeds,…
$73,950
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/6
" Olympia resident " - This is a luxurious coastal complex located on the first line of the …
$156,748
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/6
" Olympia resident " - This is a luxurious coastal complex located on the first line of the …
$129,513
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 72 m²
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with sea view in Sveti Vlas! The area of ​​the apartment is …
$79,036
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 82 m²
Special offer! Apartments with stunning views of the endless waters of the Black Sea in a pr…
$82,651
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
We offer for sale a unique two -room apartment with a panoramic sea view in the Diamond comp…
$115,343
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 66 m²
A spacious studio with the possibility of redevelopment in an apartment with one bedroom in …
$97,622
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/8
Two-bedroom apartment in the complex Carolina / Karolina, 150 meters from the beach in Sunny…
$85,980
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/7
Without a commission! on a straight line from the developer! Full support of the transac…
Price on request
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 63 m²
We offer for sale a cozy two-room apartment in a modern complex, located in the picturesque …
$95,349
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 54 m²
A two-room apartment 100 meters from the beautiful beach in the resort of Elenite, which wil…
$61,988
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/6
Fort Noks Grand Resort / Fort Knox Grand Resort, St. VlasSpacious apartment (1+1) with sea v…
$86,506
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
The Esther complex is located in the city of St. Vlas, not far from the famous yacht pier Ma…
$215,075
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 44 m²
Welcome to a comfortable one-room apartment located on the third floor of a complex in the r…
$66,122
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 100 m²
We offer for sale a 3-room apartment with a sea view in a complex located in the picturesque…
$164,674
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 104 m²
Excellent two-room apartment. The complex is located in the picturesque resort of Ravda, on…
$103,212
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
Femeli Resort* New Residential Complex, located in the prestigious area of ​​Sarafovo in Bur…
$85,679
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
Without a commission!
$87,093
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 44 m²
A comfortable one -room apartment located on the third floor of the complex in the resort ci…
$64,985
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Studio with a new renovation, on the first line of the sea, in an elite complexSaint VlasPre…
$110,088
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 2/6
" Olympia resident " - This is a luxurious coastal complex located on the first line of the …
$172,799
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
we offer     stylish apartment on the first line of the sea in St. Vlas, with a view of the …
$162,287
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 76 m²
A new exclusive offer in an elite complex, located in a quiet picturesque area near the moun…
$98,149
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Specification of the complex « Ellismium 2 » Technical characteristics
$85,649
