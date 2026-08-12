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Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Burgas, Bulgaria

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Nesebar
3
Sveti Vlas
8
Aheloy
4
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18 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/7
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished three-room maisonette with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in …
$320,409
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW on the FIRST L…
$177,632
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom maisonette with partial SEA VIEW on the FIRST LINE…
$177,632
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a furnished two-room maisonette in the Gerber Residence 3 complex, Sunny Beach reso…
$77,005
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Floor 3/4
🏠 Spacious for the whole family: 4-room apartment in Sunny Day 3We offer for sale a rare obj…
$129,431
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/7
🏛️ Twin-length Luxe with Sea View and Mountains: Exclusive Mesonet in Villa FlorenceWe offer…
$319,790
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
ANTONIA: Amazing two-level apartment with huge terraces!We bring to your attention a unique …
$121,364
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 2/3
🏔️ Country Luxury and Spacious Townhouse: Four Room Mesonet for Transition to Grand Village …
$203,644
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom maisonette with a SEA VIEW on the FIRST LINE in th…
$175,295
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished multi-room apartment with a partial SEA VIEW with L…
$279,168
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 5/6
🏛️ Two-storey mesonette in Italian style with 4 terraces: a great apartment in Grand Kamelia…
$284,231
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor 3
← ARTHUR: Five-room penthouse in three levels – the epitome of luxury in St. Vlas!We bring t…
$669,437
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 2/5
🏛️ The door style and silence of the inner garden: an exclusive two-story mezzanine in the A…
$348,448
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/6
ANTUR: Exclusive 5-room penthouse with 360° panorama in St. Vlas!We bring to your attention …
$344,720
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Ravda, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 5/6
We offer a spacious, luxuriously furnished two-story multi-room maisonette in the Esteban co…
$379,729
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/7
We offer a spacious furnished multi-room maisonette with FRONTAL SEA VIEW on the FIRST LINE …
$410,327
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
🌊 Panorama of the Sea and Two Levels of Comfort: A Luxurious Three-Room Townhouse in Bay VIE…
$114,272
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
We offer a spacious furnished penthouse with SEA and MOUNTAIN VIEW in the Antonia complex, S…
$327,275
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Properties features in Burgas, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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