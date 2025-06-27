Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Apartments for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/13
We offer spacious two-bedroom apartments in the residential building "Panorama" in the Meden…
$63,753
2 bedroom apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/13
We offer spacious three-room apartments in a newly built residential building "Panorama" in …
$98,509
