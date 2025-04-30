Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer a spacious furnished three-bedroom apartment in the Holiday Fort Golf Club complex,…
$82,268
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
Green Suites - elite quarter of Sunny Beach - Zora (Dawn)Special offer until 15.01.2025 - in…
$156,045
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
