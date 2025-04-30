Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

Sveti Vlas
25
Nesebar
858
Pomorie
102
Sozopol
58
108 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer one-bedroom apartments in the complex "Aura Residence", village of Ravda. The ap…
$53,637
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/6
Предлагаме просторни апартаменти с две спални в комплекс Аура Резиденс, село Равда. Апарт…
$76,754
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer spacious three-bedroom apartments in the Aura Residence complex, Ravda village. …
$111,070
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/6
We offer a spacious furnished two-bedroom apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW on the FIRST L…
$193,506
Close
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer one-bedroom apartments in the complex "Aura Residence", village of Ravda. The ap…
$53,637
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer spacious three-bedroom apartments in the Aura Residence complex, Ravda village. …
$111,070
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/8
Предлагаме просторен обзаведен апартамент с две спални с ФРОНТАЛНА МОРСКА ГЛЕДКА в комплекс …
$199,197
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer spacious two-bedroom apartments in the Aura Residence complex, Ravda village. Th…
$75,115
Close
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 82 m²
Special offer! Apartments with stunning views of the endless waters of the Black Sea in a pr…
$82,651
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 67 m²
A cozy 2-room apartment with a view of the pool in a complex in Ravda. The apartment is on t…
$78,003
Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 55 m²
A magnificent apartment with two bedrooms with an area of ​​55 m ², located in the charming …
$174,602
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 45 m²
Studio in the complex, Ravda, located on the 5th floor with an area of ​​45 sq.m.The apartme…
$62,392
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 66 m²
The complex, located on the seafront in a quiet southern bay, is a paradise for those lookin…
$98,149
Apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
A cozy and fully ready to move in two-room apartment in a prestigious complex, located on th…
$113,646
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 48 m²
A cozy one-bedroom apartment of 48 m² is located on the second floor and has a view of the t…
$90,917
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 55 m²
A cozy two-room apartment in a modern complex located in the resort village of Ravda.The apa…
$71,489
2 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/5
We offer a spacious furnished two-bedroom apartment in the Rutland Beach 1 complex, Ravda vi…
$95,317
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/6
For sale two-room apartment in the complex “Triumph”, Sveti Vlas    • Area: 60 m2.  • …
$88,086
Close
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 90 m²
A spacious three-room suite with a view of the landscaped part of the complex. Ideal for com…
$92,100
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 55 m²
A cozy 2-room apartment in a prestigious complex, located in a picturesque area between Ravd…
$79,439
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 104 m²
A large renovated apartment with furniture and appliances in a complex on the first line in …
$113,646
1 bedroom apartment in Tankovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer a furnished one-bedroom apartment in Sunny Day 6, Sunny Beach resort. The apartm…
$50,560
Close
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 65 m²
A cozy two-room apartment in a complex, located on the 2nd floor with a beautiful view of th…
$79,439
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 54 m²
A two-room apartment 100 meters from the beautiful beach in the resort of Elenite, which wil…
$61,988
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Melia 8 complex, Ravda…
$56,333
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 7/7
🥇Bulgaria, I offer to your attention an apartment in Sunny Beach, which is located in the Ni…
$111,450
Close
Studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer for sale a beautiful studio with a view of the pool in a new complex located 300 me…
$61,256
1 bedroom apartment in Tankovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer a one-bedroom apartment in Sunny Day 6, Sunny Beach resort. The apartment has an…
$30,109
Close
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
A cozy two -room apartment in a beautiful resort town of Ravda, just 200 meters from the sea…
$71,484
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
Beautiful apartment in the complex - an ideal place for comfortable rest and living. The com…
$118,812
