  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

Sveti Vlas
25
Nesebar
858
Pomorie
102
Sozopol
58
9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/5
We offer a spacious furnished two-bedroom apartment in the Rutland Beach 1 complex, Ravda vi…
$95,317
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
We offer for sale a spacious studio with a view of the pool and a panoramic view of the sea …
$69,162
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/7
We offer for sale a stylishly furnished studio in the Helios complex, located in one of the …
$64,806
2 bedroom apartment in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a spacious furnished three-room apartment - floor of a house in the complex "Bay Vi…
$130,494
1 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/5
A chic apartment in   equal, complex “ Elite Ravda ”   with one bedroom and a new modern r…
$102,425
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/6
For sale apartments at the exclusive Florence Grand Palace complex The Florence Grand Pal…
$64,132
1 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
Предлагаме просторен обзаведен двустаен апартамент с ЧАСТИЧНА ГЛЕДКА МОРЕ в комплекс Марина …
$61,843
1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
Green Suites - elite quarter of Sunny Beach - Zora (Dawn)Special offer until 15.01.2025 - in…
$156,045
3 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1
Apartments in the Medical Resort Poseidon complex in Nessebar We invite you to discover a u…
$243,809
