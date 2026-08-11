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Studios for Sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

;
Nesebar
69
Sveti Vlas
46
Pomorie
3
Aheloy
4
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144 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/10
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment in the Barcelo Royal Beach complex, Sunny B…
$85,151
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer a furnished one-room apartment in the complex "Macon Residence Wellness & Spa" in t…
$52,486
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment in the complex "Sunset Beach 4", Sunny Beac…
$57,534
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment on the FIRST LINE OF THE SEA in the Valenci…
$111,820
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/6
Compact studios in centre Solnechnego Berega super-price!We offer your attention to the budg…
$69,099
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/6
✦ Royal Sun: Spacious studio in one of the most popular complexes!The Royal Sun complex is a…
$74,988
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Burgas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment in the Helena complex, Sarafovo district…
$164,564
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/6
🌴 Uyut, the sun and a great view of the sea itself: the bright studio on the high floor in t…
$83,871
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in the Roel Resid…
$78,190
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/6
SOL E MARE: A huge studio with the most flexible installments until 2028!We bring to your at…
$79,991
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/6
☀️ Solar Shore: Comfortable Studio in the GERBER-3 ComplexWe offer you a bright and function…
$66,846
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/6
Е Hot offer in the new season of 2026: the studio on the relaunch in the fresh project MAGNO…
$85,370
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6/6
Panoramic studios of pervo lines in Svetom Vlase!Grand Hotel Sveti Vlas. It is not just a bu…
$98,421
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment with a partial SEA VIEW in the Garden of Ed…
$78,500
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in the complex "P…
$174,541
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/5
We offer a spacious, stylishly furnished one-room apartment in the Gardenia Hills complex, K…
$82,132
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/6
$83,871
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
$69,277
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Studio apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
$88,505
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1 room studio apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer a spacious unfurnished one-room apartment in a newly built residential building WIT…
$95,096
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Studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
$54,360
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/6
🌊 Direct Panorama of the Sea: Exclusive Studio at ROEL RESIDENCEWe offer you a rare offer - …
$77,131
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Languages
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1 room studio apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/6
⚓ POMORIYA: A cozy studio in a residential house without support taxisWe offer for sale a fu…
$68,019
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
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1 room studio apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/5
🏠 WITHOUT TAXS SUPPORT + Own PARCOMEST: 42 M2 StudioWe offer for sale a unique object in a r…
$59,918
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment with a SEA VIEW in the Helios complex, Svet…
$75,026
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1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer a furnished spacious one-room apartment in the complex "Light House", Sveti Vlas. …
$89,790
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1 room studio apartment in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment with a partial SEA VIEW in the complex "St.…
$59,155
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1 room studio apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/8
✨ Premium spacious 60.4 M2 in EMERALD BEACH RESORT | RAVDAWe bring to your attention a rare …
$47,582
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/4
🏔️ BUDGET START at the foot of the mountain: Studio with a view of nature in Sunny Day 6 (Su…
$44,126
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Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
1 room studio apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/7
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW on the FIRST LINE…
$83,637
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Properties features in Burgas, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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