Houses with garden for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

Parezyrski selski Savet
41
Golacki selski Savet
27
Rudzenski selski Savet
22
Dukorski selski Savet
16
60 properties total found
House in Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Cozy brick house with a beautiful view of the river Svisloch is located in a quiet and pictu…
$70,000
$70,000
House in Zazerka, Belarus
House
Zazerka, Belarus
Area 134 m²
For sale wooden house with all amenities in the village of Zazerka, 22 km. from MKAD. The ho…
$56,200
$56,200
House in Pyarezhir, Belarus
House
Pyarezhir, Belarus
Area 37 m²
The house in Perezir is located 19 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Pukhovichi direction.…
$45,500
$45,500
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with a large plot in the Pukhovichi district in ST "Gorki-1", 50 k…
$7,990
$7,990
House in Swislatsch, Belarus
House
Swislatsch, Belarus
Area 213 m²
For sale a two-level house in Svisloch.Canned.The layout allows you to use a house for two f…
$57,000
$57,000
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 144 m²
Full house with all amenities with a large plot in one of the beautiful places of the Pukhov…
$26,900
$26,900
Cottage in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 181 m²
Buy your house at the price of a one-room apartment in Minsk!Spacious new house for sale wit…
$59,900
$59,900
House in Blonski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Blonski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Excellent dacha 100% ready for sale in Maryina Gorka (S/T "Zvezdochka 89"); Pukhovichi direc…
$10,000
$10,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
For sale a cottage plot with a house 35 km from the Moscow Ring Road in ST Voskhod-3, Perezh…
$8,800
$8,800
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 249 m²
For sale a two-storey house with an attic 35 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Pukhovichi …
$55,000
$55,000
House in Dubrauka, Belarus
House
Dubrauka, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Cozy house for sale in ag. Dubrovka, just 10 km from Maryina Gorka.This charming wooden hous…
$23,500
$23,500
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
40 km from Minsk in the Slutsk direction, a cottage with two houses on the plot is for sale:…
$35,000
$35,000
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
In one of the wonderful corners of the Pukhovichi district, in Korobovichi, a residential ho…
$21,000
$21,000
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Super offer! Eco-friendly wooden house with all amenities with a large plot in one of the be…
$33,500
$33,500
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale cottage in / t "Sharik" Perezhirsky village Council, Pukhovichi district, 33 km fro…
$7,770
$7,770
House in Matarova, Belarus
House
Matarova, Belarus
Area 105 m²
The house is logged, lined with brick, with a residential extension, two verandas, two cella…
$42,000
$42,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
For sale a house from a timber at the address: Minsk region, Pukhovichsky district, Perezhir…
$22,000
$22,000
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale is in ST "Rudenskaya Nadezhda", 1km to the railway station in Rudensk. Area total 4…
$15,400
$15,400
House in Bluzski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Bluzski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
House for sale in the garden association "Lake".About geolocation:Located 75 km from the Mos…
$8,700
$8,700
House in Pyarezhir, Belarus
House
Pyarezhir, Belarus
Area 95 m²
For sale comfortable residential building with gas heating in d. Perezir, Broad Street, 8The…
$49,000
$49,000
House in Svislacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Svislacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 300 m²
House for a large family - Spacious hall- 3 large bedrooms and 1 study- 2 levels and ground …
$105,000
$105,000
House in Rudzensk, Belarus
House
Rudzensk, Belarus
Area 110 m²
Spacious cottage with loggia, garage, housebuilding.The total area of the house is 110.3 m2,…
$87,000
$87,000
House in Swislatsch, Belarus
House
Swislatsch, Belarus
Area 240 m²
Stylish cottage 31 km from Moscow! ❤️ Two-level cottage with a terrace, landscape design, in…
$164,900
$164,900
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale a dacha with a bath in ST "Porfyanik-2008" 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road Mogilev …
$36,000
$36,000
House in Swislatsch, Belarus
House
Swislatsch, Belarus
Area 134 m²
Are you looking for the perfect house just 35 km from Minsk?New, spacious block house in G.P…
$99,000
$99,000
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 253 m²
For sale a two-storey house with an attic floor in the village of Anetovo, Rudensky village …
$70,000
$70,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 146 m²
A house (agro-estate) in a residential village of Malinniki with a working client base is fo…
$150,000
$150,000
Townhouse in Druzhny, Belarus
Townhouse
Druzhny, Belarus
Area 134 m²
Spacious 4-room townhouse (apartment) with an area of 133.6 m2 in Druzhny p., Flower Lane, P…
$75,000
$75,000
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 17 m²
For sale a cozy cottage in the ST "Zorka" of the Dukor rural council. 10 acres of land. The …
$4,500
$4,500
House in Navaselkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navaselkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 31 m²
For sale! Puhović direction! 50 km from MKAD!Cozy garden house for a small family to relax f…
$12,300
$12,300

