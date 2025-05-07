Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Swislatsch, Belarus

5 properties total found
House in Swislatsch, Belarus
House
Swislatsch, Belarus
Area 134 m²
Are you looking for the perfect house just 35 km from Minsk?New, spacious block house in G.P…
$99,000
House in Swislatsch, Belarus
House
Swislatsch, Belarus
Area 240 m²
Stylish cottage 31 km from Moscow! ❤️ Two-level cottage with a terrace, landscape design, in…
$164,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Swislatsch, Belarus
Cottage
Swislatsch, Belarus
Area 169 m²
It is a very comfortable house from which you do not want to leave. Svisloch, Youth House 8 …
$145,000
House in Swislatsch, Belarus
House
Swislatsch, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Luxury plot of 22 acres with a strong brick house. Fenced. There is a major garage on the si…
$52,500
House in Swislatsch, Belarus
House
Swislatsch, Belarus
Area 213 m²
For sale a two-level house in Svisloch.Canned.The layout allows you to use a house for two f…
$49,500
