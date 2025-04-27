Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

Parezyrski selski Savet
41
Golacki selski Savet
27
Rudzenski selski Savet
22
Dukorski selski Savet
16
175 properties total found
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
The cottage is 31 km from MKAD! ❤️ Reliable cottage in the garden partnership "Builder-Plumb…
$16,000
House in Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Cozy brick house with a beautiful view of the river Svisloch is located in a quiet and pictu…
$70,000
House in Blon, Belarus
House
Blon, Belarus
Area 364 m²
For sale luxury 100% ready cottage 56 km from Minsk. The house has an individual design proj…
$197,000
House in Zazerka, Belarus
House
Zazerka, Belarus
Area 134 m²
For sale wooden house with all amenities in the village of Zazerka, 22 km. from MKAD. The ho…
$56,200
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
For sale two-storey cottage of brick with a plot of 7 acres. Located in CT "Svyazist" Pukhov…
$25,000
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Well-groomed, good cottage in ST Height! Asphalt entrance to the cottage. Fruitful garden wi…
$24,000
House in Pukhavichy, Belarus
House
Pukhavichy, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A wooden house is for sale. Pukhovichi, Minsk region, 60 km. from Minsk. The area of the hou…
$30,000
House in Vomelna, Belarus
House
Vomelna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
A solid village house with a spacious bright room, two active stoves. Bake bed and furnace f…
$7,300
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
A residential house for sale in Yasnovka near Minsk. It's only about 25 kilometers. The vill…
$14,500
House in Zazerka, Belarus
House
Zazerka, Belarus
Area 163 m²
Imagine a house where every corner breathes comfort and comfort. In the picturesque agro-tow…
$280,000
House in Pyarezhir, Belarus
House
Pyarezhir, Belarus
Area 37 m²
The house in Perezir is located 19 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Pukhovichi direction.…
$45,500
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
For sale cottage in the Mogilev direction 20 km from MKAD. ST 2009 Asterisk. Water - well (3…
$29,000
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
The cottage is for sale near Sergeevichsky Lake. A great place for fishing lovers! 100 meter…
$13,300
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with a large plot in the Pukhovichi district in ST "Gorki-1", 50 k…
$7,990
4 bedroom house in Zazerka, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Zazerka, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Transform your life with this gorgeous suburban house only 29 km from Minsk!   Imagine…
$280,000
House in Swislatsch, Belarus
House
Swislatsch, Belarus
Area 213 m²
For sale a two-level house in Svisloch.Canned.The layout allows you to use a house for two f…
$57,000
2 room house in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
A neat village house with good ceilings. Electricity. GAZ BALON. At the House of Sarai + a s…
$6,200
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 144 m²
Full house with all amenities with a large plot in one of the beautiful places of the Pukhov…
$26,900
House in Rudzensk, Belarus
House
Rudzensk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
A great option for a house for repair for arranging and redevelopment to your taste. House a…
$12,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A bathhouse surrounded by a pine forest. It breathes easily and rests. The plot is doubled, …
$25,000
1 bedroom house in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
A plot of 12.83 hectares with the house is for sale. From Minsk 35 km. At 300 meters the riv…
$7,900
House in Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Brick residential house for sale in the center of Maryina Gorka.On the territory of 4.1 acre…
$44,950
Cottage in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 181 m²
Buy your house at the price of a one-room apartment in Minsk!Spacious new house for sale wit…
$59,900
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Cozy, well-fed harvested cottage 44km from MKAD on a great road! Wooden   a two-story house,…
$16,900
House in Blonski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Blonski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Excellent dacha 100% ready for sale in Maryina Gorka (S/T "Zvezdochka 89"); Pukhovichi direc…
$10,000
3 room house in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
For connoisseurs of modern architecture, we have a cool sentence! Stylish
$99,900
House in Puhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Puhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 166 m²
I will sell a beautiful modern house made of timber in Pestoun (introduced into operation). …
$139,900
House in Navaselkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navaselkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 22 m²
For sale! Puhović direction! 50 km from MKAD!A well-groomed flat edge section of 8.11 acres!…
$5,900
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 189 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious house with all communications in the village of Zabolo…
$64,900
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
For sale a cottage plot with a house 35 km from the Moscow Ring Road in ST Voskhod-3, Perezh…
$8,800
