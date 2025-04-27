Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

9 properties total found
Cottage in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 181 m²
Buy your house at the price of a one-room apartment in Minsk!Spacious new house for sale wit…
$59,900
Cottage in Puhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Puhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Magnificent cottage in Italian style ❤️ For sale unfinished canned house with terrace in Ita…
$49,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 243 m²
A remarkable country house, 32 km from Minsk. This country house is a combination of classic…
$57,900
Cottage in Swislatsch, Belarus
Cottage
Swislatsch, Belarus
Area 169 m²
It is a very comfortable house from which you do not want to leave. Svisloch, Youth House 8 …
$145,000
Cottage in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 250 m²
For lovers of a wooden house, come and live.Extreme plot, 18.76 acres in private property, f…
$149,000
Cottage in Puhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Puhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 203 m²
For sale two-storey cottage in ST "UYUT-2" 60 km from MKAD Pukhovichi direction.Just 6 km aw…
$74,950
Cottage in Holatsk, Belarus
Cottage
Holatsk, Belarus
Area 168 m²
For sale cottage 2019 built in ag. Golotsk. 20 minutes on the road from MKAD and you are in …
$200,000
Cottage in Rudzensk, Belarus
Cottage
Rudzensk, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Multifunctional, spacious cottage with loggia, garage, housebuilding.The area of the house o…
$99,800
Cottage in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
For sale is a modern country cottage in the agro-town of Rudensk, located in a picturesque a…
$190,000
