Houses with garage for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

Parezyrski selski Savet
41
Golacki selski Savet
27
Rudzenski selski Savet
22
Dukorski selski Savet
16
House in Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Turynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Cozy brick house with a beautiful view of the river Svisloch is located in a quiet and pictu…
$70,000
House in Zazerka, Belarus
House
Zazerka, Belarus
Area 134 m²
For sale wooden house with all amenities in the village of Zazerka, 22 km. from MKAD. The ho…
$56,200
House in Zazerka, Belarus
House
Zazerka, Belarus
Area 163 m²
Imagine a house where every corner breathes comfort and comfort. In the picturesque agro-tow…
$280,000
4 bedroom house in Zazerka, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Zazerka, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Transform your life with this gorgeous suburban house only 29 km from Minsk!   Imagine…
$280,000
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 144 m²
Full house with all amenities with a large plot in one of the beautiful places of the Pukhov…
$26,900
House in Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Brick residential house for sale in the center of Maryina Gorka.On the territory of 4.1 acre…
$44,950
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 189 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious house with all communications in the village of Zabolo…
$64,900
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
In one of the wonderful corners of the Pukhovichi district, in Korobovichi, a residential ho…
$21,000
House in Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dukorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Super offer! Eco-friendly wooden house with all amenities with a large plot in one of the be…
$33,500
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 263 m²
House for sale 20 minutes from Moscowe. Masters On the site there is a separate building: a …
$220,000
House in Matarova, Belarus
House
Matarova, Belarus
Area 105 m²
The house is logged, lined with brick, with a residential extension, two verandas, two cella…
$42,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
For sale a house from a timber at the address: Minsk region, Pukhovichsky district, Perezhir…
$22,000
House in Pyarezhir, Belarus
House
Pyarezhir, Belarus
Area 95 m²
For sale comfortable residential building with gas heating in d. Perezir, Broad Street, 8The…
$49,000
House in Svislacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Svislacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 300 m²
House for a large family - Spacious hall- 3 large bedrooms and 1 study- 2 levels and ground …
$105,000
House in Rudzensk, Belarus
House
Rudzensk, Belarus
Area 110 m²
Spacious cottage with loggia, garage, housebuilding.The total area of the house is 110.3 m2,…
$87,000
House in Swislatsch, Belarus
House
Swislatsch, Belarus
Area 134 m²
Are you looking for the perfect house just 35 km from Minsk?New, spacious block house in G.P…
$99,000
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 253 m²
For sale a two-storey house with an attic floor in the village of Anetovo, Rudensky village …
$70,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 146 m²
A house (agro-estate) in a residential village of Malinniki with a working client base is fo…
$150,000
House in Rudzensk, Belarus
House
Rudzensk, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Good house in the satellite city Rudensk. street Adamovich, 1631 kilometers from Moscow.The …
$115,000
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale a cozy cottage with furniture in S/T Sharik. From the ring road 39 km, a 10-minute …
$23,000
House in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
For sale wooden house with furniture in Osoka. It's a sturdy timber house. The floors are wo…
$22,500
House in Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rudzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 111 m²
We bring to your attention a residential house in the island of Pukhovichi district, Rudensk…
$100,000
House in Dukora, Belarus
House
Dukora, Belarus
Area 110 m²
For sale ready for year-round living wooden house with all amenities. Puhović direction, Ag.…
$83,000
Cottage in Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Navapolski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 250 m²
For lovers of a wooden house, come and live.Extreme plot, 18.76 acres in private property, f…
$149,000
House in Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Area 120 m²
For sale is an excellent modern house with a practical layout in Maryina Gorka. The plot is …
$84,950
Cottage in Puhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Puhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 203 m²
For sale two-storey cottage in ST "UYUT-2" 60 km from MKAD Pukhovichi direction.Just 6 km aw…
$74,950
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale a good cottage near the forestHouse from the northern forest with an area of 60.7 s…
$16,000
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A small cozy brick house born in 1997 on the banks of the Svisloch River, 18 km. from Minsk …
$42,500
Cottage in Holatsk, Belarus
Cottage
Holatsk, Belarus
Area 168 m²
For sale cottage 2019 built in ag. Golotsk. 20 minutes on the road from MKAD and you are in …
$200,000
Cottage in Rudzensk, Belarus
Cottage
Rudzensk, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Multifunctional, spacious cottage with loggia, garage, housebuilding.The area of the house o…
$99,800
