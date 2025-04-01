Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
2 room house in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
A great option for realizing your dreams is to arrange your home at your discretion. Gas dow…
$14,000
House in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Residential building in the Kobrin district. 1975.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 72.9 square mete…
$11,000
House in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 31 m²
$12,500
House in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 22 m²
$5,900
House in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
$18,500
