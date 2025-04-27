Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pukhavichy District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

Parezyrski selski Savet
41
Golacki selski Savet
27
Rudzenski selski Savet
22
Dukorski selski Savet
16
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Blon, Belarus
House
Blon, Belarus
Area 364 m²
For sale luxury 100% ready cottage 56 km from Minsk. The house has an individual design proj…
$197,000
Leave a request
House in Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Parezyrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 146 m²
A house (agro-estate) in a residential village of Malinniki with a working client base is fo…
$150,000
Leave a request
House in Praudzinsky, Belarus
House
Praudzinsky, Belarus
Area 300 m²
On sale 2 houses of 2019 built on a plot of 25 acres in private ownership. The house is bein…
$69,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Pukhavichy District

cottages

Properties features in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go