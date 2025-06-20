Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Rudziensk, Belarus

5 properties total found
Cottage in Rudziensk, Belarus
Cottage
Rudziensk, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Multifunctional, spacious cottage with loggia, garage, housebuilding.The area of the house o…
$99,800
House in Rudziensk, Belarus
House
Rudziensk, Belarus
Area 49 m²
I will sell a house with a good plot, garden and garden in a developed city. Rudensk-satelli…
$20,900
House in Rudziensk, Belarus
House
Rudziensk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
A great option for a house for repair for arranging and redevelopment to your taste. House a…
$12,000
House in Rudziensk, Belarus
House
Rudziensk, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Good house in the satellite city Rudensk. street Adamovich, 1631 kilometers from Moscow.The …
$110,000
House in Rudziensk, Belarus
House
Rudziensk, Belarus
Area 110 m²
Spacious cottage with loggia, garage, housebuilding.The total area of the house is 110.3 m2,…
$86,900
