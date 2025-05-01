Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzyarzhynsk District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

Negarelski selski Savet
21
Putcynski selski Savet
21
Dzamidavicki selski Savet
21
Stankauski selski Savet
18
8 properties total found
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
For sale a cozy one-storey house in the village Zarechnoye. Rakov direction 24 km from Minsk…
$102,800
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, Borovsky S / s, ST "Turyakovo", Brest direction 36 km fr…
$19,000
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Address: ST "Buda", Veselaya str., 68. Partnership with the possibility of year-round reside…
$39,900
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
For sale a modern house for year-round living Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, ST "Bird" …
$89,990
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
A completely new energy-efficient complex on a spacious plot in a picturesque and ecological…
$699,000
Cottage in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
$155,900
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Sale of a modern cottage in Shatila!Great layout of the house:First floor.large living room …
$150,000
Cottage in Fanipal, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 321 m²
$225,000
