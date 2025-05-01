Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzyarzhynsk District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

Negarelski selski Savet
21
Putcynski selski Savet
21
Dzamidavicki selski Savet
21
Stankauski selski Savet
18
39 properties total found
3 room house in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy house is sold in the picturesque village of Himoroda 42km from the Moscow Ring Road (…
$30,478
Cottage 6 rooms in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Cottage 6 rooms
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
A large, beautiful cottage in a quiet, green area of ​​Dzerzhinsk, the house has 2 entrances…
$179,900
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Buy a plot with a house, a bath near the forest in d. Pouse ❤️A single-level house, a bath w…
$39,900
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Cozy cottage with garage❤️This cozy cottage will be an ideal place to relax and spend time i…
$7,500
House in Dvorysca, Belarus
House
Dvorysca, Belarus
Area 319 m²
House for sale in the agro-town Dvorishche, Dzerzhinsky district, 24 km from Moscow Ring Roa…
$89,500
House in Fanipal, Belarus
House
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 123 m²
Agency number 1196/1 of 2024-08-22
$68,000
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
The house is built of GSK blocks, PVC windows, slate roof. On the first floor there is a kit…
$15,900
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Sale of a residential building in the inhabited area of ​​Dzerzhinsk, near a school, a kinde…
$90,000
House in Navelicy, Belarus
House
Navelicy, Belarus
Area 189 m²
$190,000
3 bedroom house in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Urgent sale of a house in the picturesque village of UzrecheeFor sale one-storey house with …
$102,000
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
It's time to buy a cottage. ❤️ A cozy country house with a flat plot in the garden partnersh…
$21,900
Cottage in Cernikauscyna, Belarus
Cottage
Cernikauscyna, Belarus
Area 189 m²
For sale cottage in the agro-town of Chernikovshchyna, 25 km to the ring road.Two-level cott…
$75,000
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Address: ST "Buda", Veselaya str., 68. Partnership with the possibility of year-round reside…
$39,900
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
For sale a modern house for year-round living Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, ST "Bird" …
$89,990
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Cozy dacha! Garden Association "Pure Rosinka". Coordinates - 53.590645, 26.999903 Dzerzhins…
$16,000
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
A completely new energy-efficient complex on a spacious plot in a picturesque and ecological…
$699,000
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
$117,000
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 118 m²
Magnificent, strong house of keramzit concrete 34 km from Minsk in the Dzerzhinsk direction,…
$53,000
Cottage in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 318 m²
Radical price reduction!The design feature (see floor plan) of the object is the presence of…
$64,000
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale two-level house with author's design. The year of construction is 2014. The wall ma…
$289,900
House in Negarelae, Belarus
House
Negarelae, Belarus
Area 150 m²
House for sale in Dzerzhinsky district, in the center of the a / g Negorele, 38 km from Mins…
$75,000
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Sale of a modern cottage in Shatila!Great layout of the house:First floor.large living room …
$150,000
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
A house where you will live comfortably! Built from high-quality materials - for themselves.…
$160,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 99 m²
A house for sale in the picturesque area of Dzerzhinsk.A quiet, peaceful place, around priva…
$65,000
House in Voukavicy, Belarus
House
Voukavicy, Belarus
Area 168 m²
Brick house with basement and pond 14 km from Moscow ❤️House to finish in picturesque Volkov…
$95,000
Cottage in Fanipal, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 321 m²
$225,000
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 130 m²
For sale a cozy modern house in the village of Shpilki Fanipolsky S / S. Brest direction 14 …
$94,900
Cottage in Charkasy, Belarus
Cottage
Charkasy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
$185,000
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 305 m²
For sale a four-level house 10 minutes from Minsk! There is a cottage in the village of Vits…
$130,000
4 bedroom house in Fanipal, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
A magnificent house in Fanipol on Zheleznodorozhnaya Street is sold ____________________ …
$110,000
