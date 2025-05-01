Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzyarzhynsk District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

Negarelski selski Savet
21
Putcynski selski Savet
21
Dzamidavicki selski Savet
21
Stankauski selski Savet
18
45 properties total found
3 room house in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy house is sold in the picturesque village of Himoroda 42km from the Moscow Ring Road (…
$30,478
House in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 158 m²
$102,000
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
$17,900
House in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
Among the picturesque expanses of the Minsk region, in the picturesque village of Dovnari, o…
$99,000
House in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
House of timber on a plot of 10 acres! Address: ST "Our Dacha" - House 2006 built from a tim…
$14,900
House in Dziahilna, Belarus
House
Dziahilna, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Spacious cottage in a well-maintained CT "Blue Ponds" ❤️For sale cottage in ST "Blue ponds" …
$29,700
House in Starynki, Belarus
House
Starynki, Belarus
Area 106 m²
For sale is a house with two land plots with a total area of 25 acres in Starinki, Dzerzhins…
$29,900
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
For sale a cozy one-storey house in the village Zarechnoye. Rakov direction 24 km from Minsk…
$102,800
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Contract number with agency 1052/1 from 2024-07-24
$45,000
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 105 m²
Two-level residential building in a picturesque place, 32 km from the Moscow Ring Road in th…
$75,000
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, Borovsky S / s, ST "Turyakovo", Brest direction 36 km fr…
$19,000
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
A house (log) and a land plot  - 25 acres in the village of Bogdanovshchina, Dzerzhinsky dis…
$15,500
House in Fanipal, Belarus
House
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 123 m²
Agency number 1196/1 of 2024-08-22
$68,000
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
The house is built of GSK blocks, PVC windows, slate roof. On the first floor there is a kit…
$15,900
House in Navelicy, Belarus
House
Navelicy, Belarus
Area 189 m²
$190,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 44 m²
For sale a single apartment house on 11 acres of land (PNV) 15 minutes drive from Minsk! Use…
$31,500
House in Rudna, Belarus
House
Rudna, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale a house 37 km from Moscow on the Brest highway.The mansard type house was built in …
$67,000
House in Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzarzynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
$49,900
House in Zabalacce, Belarus
House
Zabalacce, Belarus
Area 54 m²
$22,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale a house for year-round living 40 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Dzerzhinsk. The pl…
$31,400
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Address: ST "Buda", Veselaya str., 68. Partnership with the possibility of year-round reside…
$39,900
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Cozy dacha! Garden Association "Pure Rosinka". Coordinates - 53.590645, 26.999903 Dzerzhins…
$16,000
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
A completely new energy-efficient complex on a spacious plot in a picturesque and ecological…
$699,000
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
House for sale 143 m2 in Nadezhda Inv just 27 km from Minsk. The house has 4 living rooms, a…
$16,900
Cottage in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 270 m²
$124,900
House in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale two-level house with author's design. The year of construction is 2014. The wall ma…
$289,900
House in Negarelae, Belarus
House
Negarelae, Belarus
Area 150 m²
House for sale in Dzerzhinsky district, in the center of the a / g Negorele, 38 km from Mins…
$75,000
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
A house where you will live comfortably! Built from high-quality materials - for themselves.…
$160,000
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 158 m²
Description For sale in the S/T Coast. The total area of the house is 158 m2, two floors and…
$37,000
House in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 99 m²
A house for sale in the picturesque area of Dzerzhinsk.A quiet, peaceful place, around priva…
$65,000
