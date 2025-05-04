Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzyarzhynsk District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

Dzamidavicki selski Savet
7
Putcynski selski Savet
3
Negarelski selski Savet
4
Fanipalski selski Savet
4
28 properties total found
Cottage in Dziahilna, Belarus
Cottage
Dziahilna, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Elite cottage, on the shore of the reservoir 500 m from Dzerzhinsk ❤️Fully ready for living …
$169,000
Cottage in Danilavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Danilavichy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
House for sale (80% readiness), in Danilovichi, Dzerzhinsky district, Slutsk direction, only…
$30,000
Cottage in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
Cozy house with a bath in the forest - only 27 km from Moscow!About the house:✔Spacious two-…
$155,900
Cottage in Negarelae, Belarus
Cottage
Negarelae, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Modern cottage of profiled timber, in a blocked house, 42 km. from Minsk on the highway M1 M…
$77,500
Cottage in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 211 m²
House and site • The house was built in 2024, ready for year-round living. • The plot area …
$95,000
Cottage in Starynki, Belarus
Cottage
Starynki, Belarus
Area 270 m²
For sale, new (with a clean finish)Urban house in two levels with an area of 250 square mete…
$167,000
Cottage in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 270 m²
Ready manor in d. Pozhzhino in the Dzerzhinsky district, 48 km from the Moscow Ring Road, a …
$124,900
Cottage 6 rooms in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Cottage 6 rooms
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
A large, beautiful cottage in a quiet, green area of ​​Dzerzhinsk, the house has 2 entrances…
$179,900
Cottage in Charkasy, Belarus
Cottage
Charkasy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
In this cottage, life becomes a holiday! The fireplace in the house gives warmth and cozines…
$185,000
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
For sale a modern cottage 100% ready with furniture in the prestigious cottage village "Perk…
$117,000
Cottage in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 182 m²
For sale a new 2-storey country house in a cottage building in Chirvona Smena, Central Stree…
$71,000
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
A completely new energy-efficient complex on a spacious plot in a picturesque and ecological…
$699,000
Cottage in Rudna, Belarus
Cottage
Rudna, Belarus
Area 165 m²
Modern cottage 38 km from Minsk.- A landscaped plot of 14.96 acres, fully fenced, form of ow…
$93,900
Cottage in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 221 m²
Spacious modern house in a picturesque place ❤️ Cozy and bright house is fully ready for lif…
$169,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
For sale a modern cottage in Vyzvozhne Dzerzhinsky district 36 km from MKADThe house was bui…
$85,000
Cottage in Rudna, Belarus
Cottage
Rudna, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Contract number with agency 1358 from 2024-10-08
$55,000
Cottage in Dabryneva, Belarus
Cottage
Dabryneva, Belarus
Area 88 m²
House by the river: spaciousness, coziness and nature nearby The house is in operation and r…
$111,000
Cottage in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! A cozy residential house, built for itself from good quality …
$78,000
Cottage in Fanipal, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 700 m²
A cottage in Фаниполе.http://anexpert.by/v/fanip/101.html . Artur.
$140,000
Cottage in Fanipal, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 321 m²
The total building area of the land plot is 321 m2, under the main structure is 249 m2, the …
$225,000
Cottage in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 288 m²
For sale is a spacious and bright house with a delightful view of the endless fields and for…
$75,000
Cottage in Cernikauscyna, Belarus
Cottage
Cernikauscyna, Belarus
Area 189 m²
For sale cottage in the agro-town of Chernikovshchyna, 25 km to the ring road.Two-level cott…
$75,000
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 250 m²
For sale a plot of 10.31 acres with an unfinished house in Dzerzhinsky district, 17 km from …
$65,000
Cottage in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 318 m²
Radical price reduction!The design feature (see floor plan) of the object is the presence of…
$64,000
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 145 m²
Best offer!!! A great combination of price - quality!!!The foundation of Svaino-revolverkovy…
$55,000
Cottage in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Cottage
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale residential building 2018 builtThe house has two floors. Total area 214.8, Resident…
$149,000
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
A cottage for sale in Dzerzhinsky district! e. Buda is a cottage! The plot is privately owne…
$103,000
Cottage in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 153 m²
Looking for the perfect place to live, where comfort and style are combined with nature? We …
$169,900
Properties features in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

